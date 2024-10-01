WHITE

WhiteRock is a real-world asset protocol designed to tokenize economic rights to traditional financial assets like stocks, bonds, property, options, and derivatives. By bridging traditional finance with blockchain, WhiteRock unlocks global liquidity and simplifies access to equities, fixed income, and other investments. With a focus on transparency and efficiency, WhiteRock empowers users to trade tokenized assets seamlessly while complying with global regulations, reshaping the future of finance.

Ime in priimekWHITE

UvrstitevNo.205

Tržna kapitalizacija$0.00

Popolnoma razredčena tržna kapitalizacija$0.00

Tržni delež%

Volumen trgovanja/tržna kapitalizacija (24h)0.00%

Razpoložljivi obtok650,000,000,000

Največja ponudba1,000,000,000,000

Skupna ponudba1,000,000,000,000

Hitrost kroženja0.65%

Datum izdaje--

Cena, po kateri je bilo sredstvo prvič izdano--

Najvišja vrednost vseh časov0.001644277479878745,2025-03-04

Najnižja cena0.000000247894022727,2024-10-01

Javna veriga blokovETH

Panoga

Družbeni mediji

