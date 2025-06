WALV

Alvey is a decentralised blockchain with a proof-of-stake consensus model, meaning that the author of the subsequent block is selected at random based on how much cryptocurrency they have in their wallet and how mature that wallet is, continuously rotating addresses to ensure decentralisation and network participation. Blocks are usually built or minted rather than mined; there are also block rewards in addition to transaction fees, thus, builders receive a percentage of "interest" on the amount of funds they bet.

Ime in priimekWALV

UvrstitevNo.9695

Tržna kapitalizacija$0.00

Popolnoma razredčena tržna kapitalizacija$0.00

Tržni delež%

Volumen trgovanja/tržna kapitalizacija (24h)0.06%

Razpoložljivi obtok320,000,000

Največja ponudba320,000,000

Skupna ponudba320,000,000

Hitrost kroženja1%

Datum izdaje--

Cena, po kateri je bilo sredstvo prvič izdano--

Najvišja vrednost vseh časov0.18977012017331865,2022-08-26

Najnižja cena0.002311108011784089,2022-08-16

Javna veriga blokovBSC

Panoga

Družbeni mediji

