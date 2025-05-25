WACME

The Accumulate Protocol(“Accumulate”)is an identity-based, Delegated Proof of Stake(DPoS) blockchain designed to power the digital economy through interoperability with Layer-1 blockchains, integration with enterprise tech stacks, and interfacing with the World Wide Web.Accumulate bypasses the trilemma of security, scalability, and decentralization by implementing a chain-of-chains architecture in which digital identities with the ability to manage keys, tokens, data, and other identities are treated as their own independent blockchains.

Ime in priimekWACME

UvrstitevNo.9728

Tržna kapitalizacija$0.00

Popolnoma razredčena tržna kapitalizacija$0.00

Tržni delež%

Volumen trgovanja/tržna kapitalizacija (24h)0.00%

Razpoložljivi obtok32,074,684.52558975

Največja ponudba500,000,000

Skupna ponudba32,074,684.52558975

Hitrost kroženja0.0641%

Datum izdaje--

Cena, po kateri je bilo sredstvo prvič izdano--

Najvišja vrednost vseh časov0.5910658165701004,2025-05-28

Najnižja cena0.00000999576793482,2025-05-25

Javna veriga blokovETH

UvodThe Accumulate Protocol(“Accumulate”)is an identity-based, Delegated Proof of Stake(DPoS) blockchain designed to power the digital economy through interoperability with Layer-1 blockchains, integration with enterprise tech stacks, and interfacing with the World Wide Web.Accumulate bypasses the trilemma of security, scalability, and decentralization by implementing a chain-of-chains architecture in which digital identities with the ability to manage keys, tokens, data, and other identities are treated as their own independent blockchains.

Panoga

Družbeni mediji

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceOmejitev odgovornosti: Podatke zagotavlja cmc in se ne smejo obravnavati kot naložbeni nasveti.