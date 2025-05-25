WACME

The Accumulate Protocol(“Accumulate”)is an identity-based, Delegated Proof of Stake(DPoS) blockchain designed to power the digital economy through interoperability with Layer-1 blockchains, integration with enterprise tech stacks, and interfacing with the World Wide Web.Accumulate bypasses the trilemma of security, scalability, and decentralization by implementing a chain-of-chains architecture in which digital identities with the ability to manage keys, tokens, data, and other identities are treated as their own independent blockchains.

Ime in priimekWACME

UvrstitevNo.9728

Tržna kapitalizacija$0.00

Popolnoma razredčena tržna kapitalizacija$0.00

Tržni delež%

Volumen trgovanja/tržna kapitalizacija (24h)0.00%

Razpoložljivi obtok32,074,684.52558975

Največja ponudba500,000,000

Skupna ponudba32,074,684.52558975

Hitrost kroženja0.0641%

Datum izdaje--

Cena, po kateri je bilo sredstvo prvič izdano--

Najvišja vrednost vseh časov0.5910658165701004,2025-05-28

Najnižja cena0.00000999576793482,2025-05-25

Javna veriga blokovETH

UvodThe Accumulate Protocol(“Accumulate”)is an identity-based, Delegated Proof of Stake(DPoS) blockchain designed to power the digital economy through interoperability with Layer-1 blockchains, integration with enterprise tech stacks, and interfacing with the World Wide Web.Accumulate bypasses the trilemma of security, scalability, and decentralization by implementing a chain-of-chains architecture in which digital identities with the ability to manage keys, tokens, data, and other identities are treated as their own independent blockchains.

Panoga

Družbeni mediji

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceOmejitev odgovornosti: Podatke zagotavlja cmc in se ne smejo obravnavati kot naložbeni nasveti.

MEXC je vaša najlažja pot do kriptovalut. Spoznajte vodilno svetovno borzo kriptovalut za nakup, trgovanje in zaslužek s kriptovalutami. Trgujte z bitcoinom BTC, ethereumom ETH in več kot 3,000 altcoini.
Iskanje
Priljubljene
WACME/USDT
Wrapped Accumulate
----
--
24h najvišje
--
24h nizka
--
24h volumen (WACME)
--
24-urni znesek (USDT)
--
Grafikon
Informacije
Knjiga naročil
Trgovanja na trgu
Knjiga naročil
Trgovanja na trgu
Knjiga naročil
Trgovanja na trgu
Trgovanja na trgu
Spot
Odprta naročila（0）
Zgodovina naročil
Zgodovina trgovanja
Odprte pozicije (0)
MEXC je vaša najlažja pot do kriptovalut. Spoznajte vodilno svetovno borzo kriptovalut za nakup, trgovanje in zaslužek s kriptovalutami. Trgujte z bitcoinom BTC, ethereumom ETH in več kot 3,000 altcoini.
WACME/USDT
Wrapped Accumulate
--
--‎--
24h najvišje
--
24h nizka
--
24h volumen (WACME)
--
24-urni znesek (USDT)
--
Grafikon
Knjiga naročil
Trgovanja na trgu
Informacije
Odprta naročila（0）
Zgodovina naročil
Zgodovina trgovanja
Odprte pozicije (0)
network_iconOmrežje je nenormalno
Linija 1
Spletna podpora strankam
Loading...