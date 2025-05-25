WACME
The Accumulate Protocol(“Accumulate”)is an identity-based, Delegated Proof of Stake(DPoS) blockchain designed to power the digital economy through interoperability with Layer-1 blockchains, integration with enterprise tech stacks, and interfacing with the World Wide Web.Accumulate bypasses the trilemma of security, scalability, and decentralization by implementing a chain-of-chains architecture in which digital identities with the ability to manage keys, tokens, data, and other identities are treated as their own independent blockchains.
Ime in priimekWACME
UvrstitevNo.9728
Tržna kapitalizacija$0.00
Popolnoma razredčena tržna kapitalizacija$0.00
Tržni delež%
Volumen trgovanja/tržna kapitalizacija (24h)0.00%
Razpoložljivi obtok32,074,684.52558975
Največja ponudba500,000,000
Skupna ponudba32,074,684.52558975
Hitrost kroženja0.0641%
Datum izdaje--
Cena, po kateri je bilo sredstvo prvič izdano--
Najvišja vrednost vseh časov0.5910658165701004,2025-05-28
Najnižja cena0.00000999576793482,2025-05-25
Javna veriga blokovETH
Panoga
Družbeni mediji
