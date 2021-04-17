VET

Vechain is a global leading blockchain platform for products and information.In the past two years, Vechain has accumulated great amount of experience in providing blockchain solutions to various industries including liquor, auto, luxury goods, retail, logistics, supply chain, etc. The vision of Vechain is to build a trust-free and distributed business ecosystem based on the Blockchain technology self-circulated and expanding.

Ime in priimekVET

UvrstitevNo.45

Tržna kapitalizacija$0.00

Popolnoma razredčena tržna kapitalizacija$0.00

Tržni delež0.0006%

Volumen trgovanja/tržna kapitalizacija (24h)0.04%

Razpoložljivi obtok85,985,041,177

Največja ponudba86,712,634,466

Skupna ponudba85,985,041,177

Hitrost kroženja0.9916%

Datum izdaje--

Cena, po kateri je bilo sredstvo prvič izdano--

Najvišja vrednost vseh časov0.27821609,2021-04-17

Najnižja cena0.00167765732958,2020-03-13

Javna veriga blokovVET

