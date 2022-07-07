TAVA
ALTAVA is the leader in the rapidly growing virtual fashion industry, and they provide a vertical AI platform service focused on generating 3D assets for gaming, VR/AR, spatial computing, e-commerce and web integrations.
ALTAVA have worked with more than 40+ global luxury brands including LVMH, Fendi, Balmain, Prada, etc, for them to provide virtual experiences. Their shareholders include Animoca Brands, Netmarble, LG Electronics, SM Entertainment among others.
Ime in priimekTAVA
UvrstitevNo.1155
Tržna kapitalizacija$0,00
Popolnoma razredčena tržna kapitalizacija$0,00
Tržni delež%
Volumen trgovanja/tržna kapitalizacija (24h)0,06%
Razpoložljivi obtok695 877 944,465572
Največja ponudba0
Skupna ponudba1 000 000 000
Hitrost kroženja%
Datum izdaje--
Cena, po kateri je bilo sredstvo prvič izdano--
Najvišja vrednost vseh časov5.447659566153262,2022-07-07
Najnižja cena0.008411259153674097,2025-04-14
Javna veriga blokovETH
Panoga
Družbeni mediji
