ALTAVA is the leader in the rapidly growing virtual fashion industry, and they provide a vertical AI platform service focused on generating 3D assets for gaming, VR/AR, spatial computing, e-commerce and web integrations. ALTAVA have worked with more than 40+ global luxury brands including LVMH, Fendi, Balmain, Prada, etc, for them to provide virtual experiences. Their shareholders include Animoca Brands, Netmarble, LG Electronics, SM Entertainment among others.

Ime in priimekTAVA

UvrstitevNo.1155

Tržna kapitalizacija$0,00

Popolnoma razredčena tržna kapitalizacija$0,00

Tržni delež%

Volumen trgovanja/tržna kapitalizacija (24h)0,06%

Razpoložljivi obtok695 877 944,465572

Največja ponudba0

Skupna ponudba1 000 000 000

Hitrost kroženja%

Datum izdaje--

Cena, po kateri je bilo sredstvo prvič izdano--

Najvišja vrednost vseh časov5.447659566153262,2022-07-07

Najnižja cena0.008411259153674097,2025-04-14

Javna veriga blokovETH

