TABOO

Taboo is a leading platform in the adult entertainment industry, leveraging blockchain technology by offering a vast collection of high-quality content and fostering a supportive community of content creators and consumers. The success of Taboo is attributed to its seasoned team of entrepreneurs, who bring over 50 years of experience in building, managing, and running multimillion-dollar web2 and web3 business endeavours. TABOO team is dedicated to providing exceptional service and upholding the highest standards in the industry. TABOO aims to create a unique and inclusive experience for all members of the Taboo community, making it the preferred destination for discerning adult entertainment consumers.

Ime in priimekTABOO

UvrstitevNo.1984

Tržna kapitalizacija$0.00

Popolnoma razredčena tržna kapitalizacija$0.00

Tržni delež%

Volumen trgovanja/tržna kapitalizacija (24h)0.00%

Razpoložljivi obtok9,782,678,080

Največja ponudba9,782,678,080

Skupna ponudba9,782,678,080

Hitrost kroženja1%

Datum izdaje--

Cena, po kateri je bilo sredstvo prvič izdano--

Najvišja vrednost vseh časov0.05236524424475487,2021-11-03

Najnižja cena0.00007723680150516,2025-05-07

Javna veriga blokovBSC

UvodTaboo is a leading platform in the adult entertainment industry, leveraging blockchain technology by offering a vast collection of high-quality content and fostering a supportive community of content creators and consumers. The success of Taboo is attributed to its seasoned team of entrepreneurs, who bring over 50 years of experience in building, managing, and running multimillion-dollar web2 and web3 business endeavours. TABOO team is dedicated to providing exceptional service and upholding the highest standards in the industry. TABOO aims to create a unique and inclusive experience for all members of the Taboo community, making it the preferred destination for discerning adult entertainment consumers.

Panoga

Družbeni mediji

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceOmejitev odgovornosti: Podatke zagotavlja cmc in se ne smejo obravnavati kot naložbeni nasveti.