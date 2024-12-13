STAGE

Stage revolutionizes the music industry by merging Idol-style addictive music competitions with SocialFi, allowing fans to impact artists' success and earn Real World Assets (RWAs) in return, gaining tangible stakes in their careers. This creates a dynamic community where every interaction enriches both the fan and the artist's journey. As the first platform to embrace AI music, Stage introduces AI music competitions and on-chain tools, enabling anyone to tokenize music samples, melodies, beats, and vocals, pioneering a new era of interactive and investment-driven music engagement. The stars of tomorrow will be born on Stage!

Ime in priimekSTAGE

UvrstitevNo.2625

Tržna kapitalizacija$0.00

Popolnoma razredčena tržna kapitalizacija$0.00

Tržni delež%

Volumen trgovanja/tržna kapitalizacija (24h)0.02%

Razpoložljivi obtok1,543,128,482

Največja ponudba10,000,000,000

Skupna ponudba10,000,000,000

Hitrost kroženja0.1543%

Datum izdaje--

Cena, po kateri je bilo sredstvo prvič izdano--

Najvišja vrednost vseh časov0.004673122335820334,2024-12-13

Najnižja cena0.000099941645258923,2025-05-31

Javna veriga blokovBSC

Panoga

Družbeni mediji

