A meme-based inspired by the internet's love for absurdist humor, niche subcultures, and rebellious energy. The core concept revolves around a ski mask-wearing cat, a symbol of mischief, swag, and unpredictability. The project fuels a vibrant community-driven ecosystem where users create, share, and amplify memes and videos featuring the Ski Mask Cat in humorous, chaotic, and high-energy scenarios. Beyond its humor, the project aims to build an inclusive platform for fostering creativity and celebrating internet culture.

Ime in priimekSKICAT

UvrstitevNo.2077

Tržna kapitalizacija$0.00

Popolnoma razredčena tržna kapitalizacija$0.00

Tržni delež%

Volumen trgovanja/tržna kapitalizacija (24h)0.00%

Razpoložljivi obtok990,154,868

Največja ponudba990,154,867

Skupna ponudba990,154,867

Hitrost kroženja1%

Datum izdaje--

Cena, po kateri je bilo sredstvo prvič izdano--

Najvišja vrednost vseh časov0.05305312849743279,2024-12-10

Najnižja cena0.000119803525626322,2024-11-16

Javna veriga blokovBASE

Panoga

Družbeni mediji

