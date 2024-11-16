SKICAT
A meme-based inspired by the internet's love for absurdist humor, niche subcultures, and rebellious energy. The core concept revolves around a ski mask-wearing cat, a symbol of mischief, swag, and unpredictability. The project fuels a vibrant community-driven ecosystem where users create, share, and amplify memes and videos featuring the Ski Mask Cat in humorous, chaotic, and high-energy scenarios. Beyond its humor, the project aims to build an inclusive platform for fostering creativity and celebrating internet culture.
Ime in priimekSKICAT
UvrstitevNo.2077
Tržna kapitalizacija$0.00
Popolnoma razredčena tržna kapitalizacija$0.00
Tržni delež%
Volumen trgovanja/tržna kapitalizacija (24h)0.00%
Razpoložljivi obtok990,154,868
Največja ponudba990,154,867
Skupna ponudba990,154,867
Hitrost kroženja1%
Datum izdaje--
Cena, po kateri je bilo sredstvo prvič izdano--
Najvišja vrednost vseh časov0.05305312849743279,2024-12-10
Najnižja cena0.000119803525626322,2024-11-16
Javna veriga blokovBASE
Panoga
Družbeni mediji
