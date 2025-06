SCRT

Secret Network is a decentralised network of computers (secret nodes) that utilize trusted execution environments (TEEs) to enable secure, private computation over encrypted data. The Secret Network blockchain itself is based on Cosmos SDK / Tendermint, meaning the network has its own independent consensus, on-chain governance, and features like slashing and delegation. It is secured by the native coin Secret (SCRT), which must be staked by network validators and is used for transaction fees as well as governance.

Ime in priimekSCRT

UvrstitevNo.497

Tržna kapitalizacija$0.00

Popolnoma razredčena tržna kapitalizacija$0.00

Tržni delež%

Volumen trgovanja/tržna kapitalizacija (24h)1.72%

Razpoložljivi obtok309,068,301.298533

Največja ponudba∞

Skupna ponudba324,981,025.528447

Hitrost kroženja%

Datum izdaje2021-03-03 00:00:00

Cena, po kateri je bilo sredstvo prvič izdano--

Najvišja vrednost vseh časov10.644924210205865,2021-10-28

Najnižja cena0.14620387210781763,2025-04-07

Javna veriga blokovSCRT

Panoga

Družbeni mediji

