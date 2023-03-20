RJV
Rejuve.AI is a decentralized, AI-driven longevity research network allowing people from all over the world to track their health data, receive valuable insights, contribute to cutting-edge longevity research, and earn rewards. Users contribute data in a mobile app in exchange for RJV tokens, which can be used to purchase health products & services (such as supplements, test kits, genome sequencing kits, wearables, etc.) at discounted member rates.
Ime in priimekRJV
UvrstitevNo.1474
Tržna kapitalizacija$0.00
Popolnoma razredčena tržna kapitalizacija$0.00
Tržni delež%
Volumen trgovanja/tržna kapitalizacija (24h)0.21%
Razpoložljivi obtok565,833,103
Največja ponudba1,000,000,000
Skupna ponudba1,000,000,000
Hitrost kroženja0.5658%
Datum izdaje--
Cena, po kateri je bilo sredstvo prvič izdano--
Najvišja vrednost vseh časov0.1467508749159545,2023-03-20
Najnižja cena0.004835064430905604,2025-03-11
Javna veriga blokovETH
Panoga
Družbeni mediji
etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceOmejitev odgovornosti: Podatke zagotavlja cmc in se ne smejo obravnavati kot naložbeni nasveti.