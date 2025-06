PIT

Pitbull is a self-staking token that had its ownership renounced and given to the community upon its creation. This decentralization of power has allowed Pitbull to flourish as a 100% community-driven project that receives markedly engaged holders and rapid growth on a daily basis. It has become a unique social experiment in which the investors are integrated into the project both from a community and developmental standpoint.

Ime in priimekPIT

UvrstitevNo.1102

Tržna kapitalizacija$0.00

Popolnoma razredčena tržna kapitalizacija$0.00

Tržni delež%

Volumen trgovanja/tržna kapitalizacija (24h)0.00%

Razpoložljivi obtok40,192,158,063,660,000

Največja ponudba100,000,000,000,000,000

Skupna ponudba100,000,000,000,000,000

Hitrost kroženja0.4019%

Datum izdaje--

Cena, po kateri je bilo sredstvo prvič izdano--

Najvišja vrednost vseh časov0.00000001,2021-04-15

Najnižja cena0,2021-05-05

Javna veriga blokovBSC

UvodPitbull is a self-staking token that had its ownership renounced and given to the community upon its creation. This decentralization of power has allowed Pitbull to flourish as a 100% community-driven project that receives markedly engaged holders and rapid growth on a daily basis. It has become a unique social experiment in which the investors are integrated into the project both from a community and developmental standpoint.

Panoga

Družbeni mediji

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceOmejitev odgovornosti: Podatke zagotavlja cmc in se ne smejo obravnavati kot naložbeni nasveti.