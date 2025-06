PEOPLE

ConsitutionDAO's goal was to win an auction for a rare copy of the US Constitution at Sothby's, and called to the crypto world for contributions. Constitution DAO quickly attracted 17437 contributors, and raised over 47 million dollars. PEOPLE is the token that ConstitutionDAO gave to its contributors, and has become a community-owned token after it has failed to win the auction.

Ime in priimekPEOPLE

UvrstitevNo.346

Tržna kapitalizacija$0.00

Popolnoma razredčena tržna kapitalizacija$0.00

Tržni delež%

Volumen trgovanja/tržna kapitalizacija (24h)0.79%

Razpoložljivi obtok5,060,137,334.7

Največja ponudba0

Skupna ponudba5,060,137,334.7

Hitrost kroženja%

Datum izdaje--

Cena, po kateri je bilo sredstvo prvič izdano--

Najvišja vrednost vseh časov0.1851931054831471,2021-12-23

Najnižja cena0.000709875438770561,2021-11-21

Javna veriga blokovETH

Panoga

Družbeni mediji

