PAIN
Pain, for lack of a better word, is good. Pain is right. Pain works. Pain clarifies, cuts through, and captures the essence of the evolutionary spirit. Pain, in all of its forms—physical, mental, emotional, financial—has marked the upward surge of humankind. NO PAIN, NO GAIN.
Ime in priimekPAIN
UvrstitevNo.1264
Tržna kapitalizacija$0.00
Popolnoma razredčena tržna kapitalizacija$0.00
Tržni delež%
Volumen trgovanja/tržna kapitalizacija (24h)23.19%
Razpoložljivi obtok4,999,956.635791
Največja ponudba10,000,000
Skupna ponudba9,999,956.635791
Hitrost kroženja0.4999%
Datum izdaje--
Cena, po kateri je bilo sredstvo prvič izdano--
Najvišja vrednost vseh časov25.482911408254285,2025-02-20
Najnižja cena1.0365077869161154,2025-04-07
Javna veriga blokovSOL
UvodPain, for lack of a better word, is good. Pain is right. Pain works. Pain clarifies, cuts through, and captures the essence of the evolutionary spirit. Pain, in all of its forms—physical, mental, emotional, financial—has marked the upward surge of humankind. NO PAIN, NO GAIN.
Panoga
Družbeni mediji
etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceOmejitev odgovornosti: Podatke zagotavlja cmc in se ne smejo obravnavati kot naložbeni nasveti.