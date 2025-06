NPT

NEOPIN is a one-stop, non-custodial CeDeFi protocol for the secure use of crypto with regulatory frameworks while leveraging the benefits of both CeFi and DeFi. NEOPIN offers a range of DeFi services, including staking, swap and yield farming in various cryptocurrencies. In addition, NEOPIN is constantly working on innovative ideas that will allow users to use their assets in a variety of ways, including X2E (P2E, S2E, M2E) and NFT services. Ultimately, based on the stable security protocols and regulated environment, NEOPIN aims to become an open blockchain platform that bridges traditional finance and DeFi protocols for all users.

Ime in priimekNPT

UvrstitevNo.919

Tržna kapitalizacija$0.00

Popolnoma razredčena tržna kapitalizacija$0.00

Tržni delež%

Volumen trgovanja/tržna kapitalizacija (24h)0.22%

Razpoložljivi obtok217,225,613.10000002

Največja ponudba0

Skupna ponudba1,000,000,000

Hitrost kroženja%

Datum izdaje--

Cena, po kateri je bilo sredstvo prvič izdano--

Najvišja vrednost vseh časov10.157036358034295,2022-03-25

Najnižja cena0.07007890346503762,2025-05-31

Javna veriga blokovKLAY

UvodNEOPIN is a one-stop, non-custodial CeDeFi protocol for the secure use of crypto with regulatory frameworks while leveraging the benefits of both CeFi and DeFi. NEOPIN offers a range of DeFi services, including staking, swap and yield farming in various cryptocurrencies. In addition, NEOPIN is constantly working on innovative ideas that will allow users to use their assets in a variety of ways, including X2E (P2E, S2E, M2E) and NFT services. Ultimately, based on the stable security protocols and regulated environment, NEOPIN aims to become an open blockchain platform that bridges traditional finance and DeFi protocols for all users.

Panoga

Družbeni mediji

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceOmejitev odgovornosti: Podatke zagotavlja cmc in se ne smejo obravnavati kot naložbeni nasveti.