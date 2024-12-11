MYSTERY

Matt Furie's first publication, The Night Riders, features four unique characters: a frog, a rat, a dragon, and a bat/rat-like creature. This wordless, dreamlike narrative follows these characters through a fantastical landscape. Due to the lack of any text in the book, there has been much speculation about the names of the characters. After extensive research, it has been revealed that the true name of the frog character is "Mystery," and the names of the other three main characters have also come to light. This discovery adds more fascinating details to the fantastical world of The Night Riders.

Ime in priimekMYSTERY

UvrstitevNo.1915

Tržna kapitalizacija$0,00

Popolnoma razredčena tržna kapitalizacija$0,00

Tržni delež%

Volumen trgovanja/tržna kapitalizacija (24h)0,00%

Razpoložljivi obtok420 690 000 000 000

Največja ponudba420 690 000 000 000

Skupna ponudba420 690 000 000 000

Hitrost kroženja1%

Datum izdaje--

Cena, po kateri je bilo sredstvo prvič izdano--

Najvišja vrednost vseh časov0.000000071625505595,2024-12-24

Najnižja cena0.000000000835682667,2024-12-11

Javna veriga blokovETH

Panoga

Družbeni mediji

