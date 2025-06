HYVE

HYVE is a blockchain-based freelancing platform that allows both employers and freelancers to work together in a safe way. We offer the most secure marketplace for people to browse profiles of freelancer candidates and hire them, as the payments are always escrowed, furthermore all the payments are instant. HYVE can also be used by service providers who are looking to offer their services through a marketplace, making it both easy and safe to find new clients. On top of that, HYVE has the lowest fees out of all freelance platforms, more collaboration methods, built-in dispute system and even management tools to make handling employees and contractors an easy feat.

Ime in priimekHYVE

UvrstitevNo.2570

Tržna kapitalizacija$0,00

Popolnoma razredčena tržna kapitalizacija$0,00

Tržni delež%

Volumen trgovanja/tržna kapitalizacija (24h)0,61%

Razpoložljivi obtok25 646 075

Največja ponudba100 000 000

Skupna ponudba99 207 918

Hitrost kroženja0.2564%

Datum izdaje--

Cena, po kateri je bilo sredstvo prvič izdano--

Najvišja vrednost vseh časov0.751276921406012,2021-10-15

Najnižja cena0.006387731174975728,2025-04-07

Javna veriga blokovETH

