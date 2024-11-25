HAROLD

Welcome to HAROLD, the memecoin inspired by the iconic internet sensation, Harold “Hide the Pain.” Our story is as unique as Harold’s smile. After the project’s original developer executed a rugpull, the resilient Harold community stepped up, took control, and turned the situation around. In true Harold fashion, we embraced the pain, hid it with a grin, and transformed HAROLD into a symbol of resilience and humor.

Ime in priimekHAROLD

UvrstitevNo.1266

Tržna kapitalizacija$0.00

Popolnoma razredčena tržna kapitalizacija$0.00

Tržni delež%

Volumen trgovanja/tržna kapitalizacija (24h)0.03%

Razpoložljivi obtok787,005,431

Največja ponudba1,000,000,000

Skupna ponudba999,993,177.5

Hitrost kroženja0.787%

Datum izdaje--

Cena, po kateri je bilo sredstvo prvič izdano--

Najvišja vrednost vseh časov0.04644192256997726,2024-12-28

Najnižja cena0.000243196545487044,2024-11-25

Javna veriga blokovSOL

UvodWelcome to HAROLD, the memecoin inspired by the iconic internet sensation, Harold “Hide the Pain.” Our story is as unique as Harold’s smile. After the project’s original developer executed a rugpull, the resilient Harold community stepped up, took control, and turned the situation around. In true Harold fashion, we embraced the pain, hid it with a grin, and transformed HAROLD into a symbol of resilience and humor.

Panoga

Družbeni mediji

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceOmejitev odgovornosti: Podatke zagotavlja cmc in se ne smejo obravnavati kot naložbeni nasveti.