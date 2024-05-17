GAMESTOP
GME offers a unique investment opportunity by blending the viral appeal of memecoins with a strong community foundation. GME created a community identity among its investors, who see themselves not just as investors, but as part of a movement. This community aspect keeps the narrative alive through various platforms like Reddit, X (formerly Twitter), and other social media, where updates, theories, and memes keep the interest in GME vibrant.
Ime in priimekGAMESTOP
UvrstitevNo.609
Tržna kapitalizacija$0.00
Popolnoma razredčena tržna kapitalizacija$0.00
Tržni delež%
Volumen trgovanja/tržna kapitalizacija (24h)0.00%
Razpoložljivi obtok411,297,484,026
Največja ponudba420,690,000,000
Skupna ponudba411,297,484,026
Hitrost kroženja0.9776%
Datum izdaje--
Cena, po kateri je bilo sredstvo prvič izdano--
Najvišja vrednost vseh časov0.000413098438243625,2024-12-12
Najnižja cena0.000002602616451368,2024-05-17
Javna veriga blokovETH
Panoga
Družbeni mediji
