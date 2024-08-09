FUCOIN

WHATS FU? Dream of magic in your crypto tale? Fu the coin that turns fortune's sail. Named for “luck” it’s here to ignite, bringing fortune to your wallet's night. WHY FU? Without Fu, a wallet's just a place, With Fu, it's a charm, a lucky embrace. Not just a token, but a key so fine, Unlocking the path where luck and fortune align.

UvrstitevNo.1895

Tržna kapitalizacija$0.00

Popolnoma razredčena tržna kapitalizacija$0.00

Tržni delež%

Volumen trgovanja/tržna kapitalizacija (24h)0.00%

Razpoložljivi obtok194,529,579,979

Največja ponudba10,000,000,000,000

Skupna ponudba10,000,000,000,000

Hitrost kroženja0.0194%

Datum izdaje--

Cena, po kateri je bilo sredstvo prvič izdano--

Najvišja vrednost vseh časov0.000362901063758805,2025-02-07

Najnižja cena0.000000039581112066,2024-08-09

Javna veriga blokovBSC

Panoga

Družbeni mediji

