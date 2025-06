FOR

ForTube is the leading global DeFi lending platform launched by The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptoasset enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world's popular assets. ForTube is based on smart contracts and automated algorithm technology. Users can deposit tokens to earn interest, pledge to borrow tokens and pay interests. ForTube's interest rate is determined by market supply and demand. Assets are controlled by users. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime globally.

Tržna kapitalizacija$0.00

Popolnoma razredčena tržna kapitalizacija$0.00

Tržni delež%

Volumen trgovanja/tržna kapitalizacija (24h)0.02%

Razpoložljivi obtok795,000,000

Največja ponudba1,000,000,000

Skupna ponudba1,000,000,000

Hitrost kroženja0.795%

Datum izdaje2019-04-23 00:00:00

Cena, po kateri je bilo sredstvo prvič izdano0.02 USDT

Najvišja vrednost vseh časov0.16988121,2021-04-12

Najnižja cena0.000807541113643378,2025-04-14

Javna veriga blokovETH

