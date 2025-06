EVER

Everscale is a fast, secure and scalable network with near-zero fees, which can process up to a million transactions per second thanks to its unique dynamic sharding technology. The network was originally built off of the Durov brothers' TON concept before launching as a separate entity. The change to Everscale was predicated by the network’s robust development which saw it move way beyond the original technological offerings of TON and build an entire ecosystem around its platforms and products, replete with its own nodes and technology. The ecosystem features a number of products, including a DEX and bridges with other blockchains.

Ime in priimekEVER

UvrstitevNo.837

Tržna kapitalizacija$0.00

Popolnoma razredčena tržna kapitalizacija$0.00

Tržni delež%

Volumen trgovanja/tržna kapitalizacija (24h)0.02%

Razpoložljivi obtok1,985,523,482

Največja ponudba0

Skupna ponudba2,117,524,486

Hitrost kroženja%

Datum izdaje--

Cena, po kateri je bilo sredstvo prvič izdano--

Najvišja vrednost vseh časov1.69952867,2020-10-26

Najnižja cena0.006523753672230483,2025-04-07

Javna veriga blokovFREETON

Panoga

Družbeni mediji

