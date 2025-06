ELON

In the year 2420 a young Dogelon was born onto the beautiful red sands of Mars where he would live peacefully alongside his family. Together they worked hard to develop their expanding colony into a hub of technology that would bring prosperity to all life across the galaxy. This development continued until the dreaded arrival of the Annihilators who would chase young Dogelon backwards through time and space where he would find refuge on planet Earth and begin a new journey.

Ime in priimekELON

UvrstitevNo.413

Tržna kapitalizacija$0.00

Popolnoma razredčena tržna kapitalizacija$0.00

Tržni delež%

Volumen trgovanja/tržna kapitalizacija (24h)0.00%

Razpoložljivi obtok549,652,770,159,583.3

Največja ponudba1,000,000,000,000,000

Skupna ponudba1,000,000,000,000,000

Hitrost kroženja0.5496%

Datum izdaje--

Cena, po kateri je bilo sredstvo prvič izdano--

Najvišja vrednost vseh časov0.00003263,2021-07-31

Najnižja cena0,2021-04-23

Javna veriga blokovETH

