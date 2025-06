EGP

Eigenpie is a SubDAO developed by Magpie to deliver Liquid Restaking services by leveraging the technology of EigenLayer. The main focus of Eigenpie is to maximize passive income opportunities while contributing to the long-term development of the Ethereum ecosystem. On Eigenpie, participants are provided with the chance to deposit their ETH and LSTs to receive a liquid restaked version of their tokens. Through this restaked version of their assets, users can effectively add another layer of yield to their ETH positions, hence gaining more flexibility and increasing their capital efficiency.

Ime in priimekEGP

UvrstitevNo.3326

Tržna kapitalizacija$0.00

Popolnoma razredčena tržna kapitalizacija$0.00

Tržni delež%

Volumen trgovanja/tržna kapitalizacija (24h)0.00%

Razpoložljivi obtok0

Največja ponudba0

Skupna ponudba10,000,000

Hitrost kroženja%

Datum izdaje--

Cena, po kateri je bilo sredstvo prvič izdano--

Najvišja vrednost vseh časov9.690139370735384,2024-09-27

Najnižja cena0.8273926390046683,2025-04-30

Javna veriga blokovARB

UvodEigenpie is a SubDAO developed by Magpie to deliver Liquid Restaking services by leveraging the technology of EigenLayer. The main focus of Eigenpie is to maximize passive income opportunities while contributing to the long-term development of the Ethereum ecosystem. On Eigenpie, participants are provided with the chance to deposit their ETH and LSTs to receive a liquid restaked version of their tokens. Through this restaked version of their assets, users can effectively add another layer of yield to their ETH positions, hence gaining more flexibility and increasing their capital efficiency.

Panoga

Družbeni mediji

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceOmejitev odgovornosti: Podatke zagotavlja cmc in se ne smejo obravnavati kot naložbeni nasveti.