DeLorean Labs is the official Web3 arm of the iconic DeLorean Motor Company (DMC) and is hyper-focused on innovative technologies and all things digital, a fusion between an iconic past and limitless future. DeLorean continues its tradition of innovation by introducing the world’s first tokenized electric vehicle utilizing the DeLorean Protocol, an industry first on-chain vehicle reservation, marketplace and analytics system. This Protocol is designed to provide consumers with a seamless and transparent ecosystem where cars can be digitally purchased, traded, authenticated, and tracked as never before. DeLorean will provide the industry with verified, immutable confirmation of vehicle ownership, maintenance, usage data and drive statistics. The ability to track vehicle performance analytics with unmatched accuracy and reliability. At the heart of the DeLorean ecosystem lies $DMC, a token that combines cultural significance, utility, and the backing of an iconic Web2 brand.

Ime in priimekDMC

UvrstitevNo.1124

Tržna kapitalizacija$0,00

Popolnoma razredčena tržna kapitalizacija$0,00

Tržni delež%

Volumen trgovanja/tržna kapitalizacija (24h)0,26%

Razpoložljivi obtok3 801 628 242

Največja ponudba12 800 000 000

Skupna ponudba12 800 000 000

Hitrost kroženja0.297%

Datum izdaje--

Cena, po kateri je bilo sredstvo prvič izdano--

Najvišja vrednost vseh časov0.011717061970039477,2025-06-24

Najnižja cena0.00289674478767603,2025-09-30

Javna veriga blokovSUI

