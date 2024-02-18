CROWN

CROWN is the very first global entertainment token by bridging traditional intellectual properties (IPs) with blockchain technology to enhance the business and create additional value to CROWN Token holders and the community. Our token holders will gain exposure to the fast-growing sectors of intellectual properties, NFTs and Metaverse, while receiving rewards, benefits, and privileges from our ecosystems. We are backed by multi-million-dollar production companies, a backlog with years of intellectual property rights, and deep partnerships with the very best in the industry. We believe in the power of intellectual properties. The IPs from one story can be expanded into other rapidly growing industries such as gaming, comics, novels, merchandise, series, movies, and NFTs.

Ime in priimekCROWN

UvrstitevNo.4134

Tržna kapitalizacija$0.00

Popolnoma razredčena tržna kapitalizacija$0.00

Tržni delež%

Volumen trgovanja/tržna kapitalizacija (24h)0.00%

Razpoložljivi obtok0

Največja ponudba140,000,000

Skupna ponudba140,000,000

Hitrost kroženja0%

Datum izdaje--

Cena, po kateri je bilo sredstvo prvič izdano--

Najvišja vrednost vseh časov1.9473746973098522,2024-02-18

Najnižja cena0.09966299462796908,2025-04-27

Javna veriga blokovETH

