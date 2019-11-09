COTI

COTI is a layer-1 blockchain ecosystem designed for payments. Unlike traditional blockchains, COTI doesn’t rely on Proof of Work (PoW) or Proof of Stake (PoS) to validate transactions. It adopts a unique consensus algorithm called Proof of Trust (PoT), which combines directed acyclic graph (DAG) data structure with PoW. PoT can lower transaction costs and increase throughput to up to 100,000 TPS. Its native token COTI is a cryptocurrency that operates on three different mainnets. COTI is used for paying transaction fees and can be staked to earn rewards in the Treasury. You can also use COTI and other cryptocurrencies to pay for goods and services with the COTI Visa debit card. The COTI MultiDAG 2.0 will allow developers, merchants, and enterprises to issue tokens that inherit Trustchain abilities, such as scalability, high throughput, low cost, and easy-to-use payment tools like COTI Pay Business.

