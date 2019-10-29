BTM
Bytom is an interactive protocol of multiple byte assets. Heterogeneous byte-assets (indigenous digital currency, digital assets) that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain and atomic assets (warrants, securities, dividends, bonds, intelligence information, forecasting information and other information that exist in the physical world) can be registered, exchanged, gambled and engaged in other more complicated and contract-based interoperations via Bytom.
Ime in priimekBTM
UvrstitevNo.1568
Tržna kapitalizacija$0.00
Popolnoma razredčena tržna kapitalizacija$0.00
Tržni delež%
Volumen trgovanja/tržna kapitalizacija (24h)0.01%
Razpoložljivi obtok1,640,515,591.91
Največja ponudba2,100,000,000
Skupna ponudba2,100,000,000
Hitrost kroženja0.7811%
Datum izdaje2019-10-29 00:00:00
Cena, po kateri je bilo sredstvo prvič izdano0.038 USDT
Najvišja vrednost vseh časov1.174780011177063,2018-04-24
Najnižja cena0.001250525573799252,2025-04-09
Javna veriga blokovETH
etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceOmejitev odgovornosti: Podatke zagotavlja cmc in se ne smejo obravnavati kot naložbeni nasveti.