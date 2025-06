BEANS

SUNBEANS is an art meme token that supports the creation, exhibition, and trading of digital art. It goes beyond the typical method of producing and trading digital art solely as NFTs, by providing an environment where artists' works can be discovered and participated in through galleries. At the same time, it supports communication between artists and participants. Through online and offline galleries, SUNBEANS aims to create an ecosystem where artists can exhibit their work and participants can watch the artists' growth.

Ime in priimekBEANS

UvrstitevNo.3655

Tržna kapitalizacija$0.00

Popolnoma razredčena tržna kapitalizacija$0.00

Tržni delež%

Volumen trgovanja/tržna kapitalizacija (24h)0.00%

Razpoložljivi obtok0

Največja ponudba888,888,888,888

Skupna ponudba888,888,888,888

Hitrost kroženja0%

Datum izdaje--

Cena, po kateri je bilo sredstvo prvič izdano--

Najvišja vrednost vseh časov0.001483280602173488,2024-12-14

Najnižja cena0.000000093462906773,2025-04-17

Javna veriga blokovTRX

Panoga

Družbeni mediji

