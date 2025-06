BBF

[Baby Shark Bubble Fong Friends] is inspired by the classic arcade-puzzle games that have stood the test of time. The popular classic arcade genre was chosen to provide players with a fun and engaging gameplay as well as to lower the requirement of game understanding needed to succeed in the game. Baby Shark Bubble Fong Friends is a combination of the classic ‘bubble shooter’ game style that everyone knows and loves and the recently popularized Battle Royale style.

Ime in priimekBBF

UvrstitevNo.2090

Tržna kapitalizacija$0.00

Popolnoma razredčena tržna kapitalizacija$0.00

Tržni delež%

Volumen trgovanja/tržna kapitalizacija (24h)0.12%

Razpoložljivi obtok186,498,337

Največja ponudba0

Skupna ponudba700,000,000

Hitrost kroženja%

Datum izdaje--

Cena, po kateri je bilo sredstvo prvič izdano--

Najvišja vrednost vseh časov34.008843495335185,2022-03-29

Najnižja cena0.002260043778964238,2025-05-30

Javna veriga blokovETH

Uvod[Baby Shark Bubble Fong Friends] is inspired by the classic arcade-puzzle games that have stood the test of time. The popular classic arcade genre was chosen to provide players with a fun and engaging gameplay as well as to lower the requirement of game understanding needed to succeed in the game. Baby Shark Bubble Fong Friends is a combination of the classic ‘bubble shooter’ game style that everyone knows and loves and the recently popularized Battle Royale style.

Panoga

Družbeni mediji

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceOmejitev odgovornosti: Podatke zagotavlja cmc in se ne smejo obravnavati kot naložbeni nasveti.