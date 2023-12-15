BABYBONK

Baby Bonk is a fun, community-driven memecoin, celebrating the resurgence of the popular BONK meme. It offers a second chance to investors with its baby version. The coin operates with a total supply of 420 Quadrillion. With daily contests and burn events, Baby Bonk gets the unique touch other meme coins don't have. Baby Bonk has partnered up with PAAL AI to develop unique AI bots for the community. The project aims to build a strong community and make a significant impact in the crypto space.

Ime in priimekBABYBONK

UvrstitevNo.1795

Tržna kapitalizacija$0.00

Popolnoma razredčena tržna kapitalizacija$0.00

Tržni delež%

Volumen trgovanja/tržna kapitalizacija (24h)0.00%

Razpoložljivi obtok348,761,141,949,044,350

Največja ponudba420,000,000,000,000,000

Skupna ponudba420,000,000,000,000,000

Hitrost kroženja0.8303%

Datum izdaje--

Cena, po kateri je bilo sredstvo prvič izdano--

Najvišja vrednost vseh časov0.000000000129708299,2024-03-10

Najnižja cena0.000000000000168269,2023-12-15

Javna veriga blokovBSC

