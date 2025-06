AXS

Axie Infinity is a blockchain-based trading and battling game that is partially owned and operated by its players. AXS is the unique governance token of Axie Infinity, which is used to participate in key governance votes. It will give holders a say in how funds in the Axie Community Treasury are spent. Axie Infinity Shards (AXS) are the glue that binds all Axie community members together. AXS holders will be able to claim rewards if they stake their tokens, play the game, and participate in key governance votes. Players will also be able to earn $ AXS when they play various games within the Axie Infinity Universe and through user-generated content initiatives.

Ime in priimekAXS

UvrstitevNo.131

Tržna kapitalizacija$0.00

Popolnoma razredčena tržna kapitalizacija$0.00

Tržni delež0.0001%

Volumen trgovanja/tržna kapitalizacija (24h)15.21%

Razpoložljivi obtok161,614,468.18056753

Največja ponudba0

Skupna ponudba270,000,000

Hitrost kroženja%

Datum izdaje2021-03-30 00:00:00

Cena, po kateri je bilo sredstvo prvič izdano--

Najvišja vrednost vseh časov165.36907993744018,2021-11-06

Najnižja cena0.12343134,2020-11-06

Javna veriga blokovETH

UvodAxie Infinity is a blockchain-based trading and battling game that is partially owned and operated by its players. AXS is the unique governance token of Axie Infinity, which is used to participate in key governance votes. It will give holders a say in how funds in the Axie Community Treasury are spent. Axie Infinity Shards (AXS) are the glue that binds all Axie community members together. AXS holders will be able to claim rewards if they stake their tokens, play the game, and participate in key governance votes. Players will also be able to earn $ AXS when they play various games within the Axie Infinity Universe and through user-generated content initiatives.

Panoga

Družbeni mediji

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceOmejitev odgovornosti: Podatke zagotavlja cmc in se ne smejo obravnavati kot naložbeni nasveti.