APU
APU, also known as Helper, is a kind and naive anthropomorphic frog that is beloved across the internet. Fed up with low-effort memecoins, more often than not led by deceptive developers, Apu decided to create his own faily launched, fully transparent coin: $APU. The one and only coin for all frens. Having already conquered the internet and the hearts of millions of people, Apu is now on his way to conquer the cryptosphere. If you consider yourself a fren, feel free to join us on this amazing ride to the only place where a character like Apu belongs to: the moon.
UvrstitevNo.443
Tržna kapitalizacija$0.00
Popolnoma razredčena tržna kapitalizacija$0.00
Tržni delež%
Volumen trgovanja/tržna kapitalizacija (24h)0.00%
Razpoložljivi obtok337,892,157,626.5295
Največja ponudba420,690,000,000
Skupna ponudba337,892,157,626.5295
Hitrost kroženja0.8031%
Datum izdaje--
Cena, po kateri je bilo sredstvo prvič izdano--
Najvišja vrednost vseh časov0.001467208055895663,2024-11-18
Najnižja cena0.00000001170769029,2024-03-11
Javna veriga blokovETH
Panoga
Družbeni mediji
etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceOmejitev odgovornosti: Podatke zagotavlja cmc in se ne smejo obravnavati kot naložbeni nasveti.