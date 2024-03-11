APU

APU, also known as Helper, is a kind and naive anthropomorphic frog that is beloved across the internet. Fed up with low-effort memecoins, more often than not led by deceptive developers, Apu decided to create his own faily launched, fully transparent coin: $APU. The one and only coin for all frens. Having already conquered the internet and the hearts of millions of people, Apu is now on his way to conquer the cryptosphere. If you consider yourself a fren, feel free to join us on this amazing ride to the only place where a character like Apu belongs to: the moon.

Ime in priimekAPU

UvrstitevNo.443

Tržna kapitalizacija$0.00

Popolnoma razredčena tržna kapitalizacija$0.00

Tržni delež%

Volumen trgovanja/tržna kapitalizacija (24h)0.00%

Razpoložljivi obtok337,892,157,626.5295

Največja ponudba420,690,000,000

Skupna ponudba337,892,157,626.5295

Hitrost kroženja0.8031%

Datum izdaje--

Cena, po kateri je bilo sredstvo prvič izdano--

Najvišja vrednost vseh časov0.001467208055895663,2024-11-18

Najnižja cena0.00000001170769029,2024-03-11

Javna veriga blokovETH

UvodAPU, also known as Helper, is a kind and naive anthropomorphic frog that is beloved across the internet. Fed up with low-effort memecoins, more often than not led by deceptive developers, Apu decided to create his own faily launched, fully transparent coin: $APU. The one and only coin for all frens. Having already conquered the internet and the hearts of millions of people, Apu is now on his way to conquer the cryptosphere. If you consider yourself a fren, feel free to join us on this amazing ride to the only place where a character like Apu belongs to: the moon.

Panoga

Družbeni mediji

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceOmejitev odgovornosti: Podatke zagotavlja cmc in se ne smejo obravnavati kot naložbeni nasveti.