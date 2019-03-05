ANKR
Ankr is a distributed computing platform that uses idle computing power from data centers, PCs and edge devices. Its computing power market unlocks the cloud-based sharing economy, bringing great convenience and benefits to suppliers and users. Ankr uses containers, Kubernetes, blockchain and trusted hardware to bring users a cheaper, safer and better-performing cloud. The Ankr team includes a number of consecutive entrepreneurs and senior engineers. It reached a strategic strategic cooperation with large technology companies SAP, Telefonica and DigitalOcean, which will further expand the application.
Ime in priimekANKR
UvrstitevNo.261
Tržna kapitalizacija$0.00
Popolnoma razredčena tržna kapitalizacija$0.00
Tržni delež%
Volumen trgovanja/tržna kapitalizacija (24h)0.13%
Razpoložljivi obtok10,000,000,000
Največja ponudba10,000,000,000
Skupna ponudba10,000,000,000
Hitrost kroženja1%
Datum izdaje2019-03-05 00:00:00
Cena, po kateri je bilo sredstvo prvič izdano0.0066 USDT
Najvišja vrednost vseh časov0.22517936,2021-03-28
Najnižja cena0.000711080622353,2020-03-13
Javna veriga blokovETH
