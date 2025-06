AFC

Arsenal Fan Token (AFC) is the official fan token of Arsenal FC-- the London-based football club, also known as the "The Gunners". AFC fan tokens offer their holders an advantage to influence the life of the club, as well as take part in polls on various decisions related to the team. AFC owners are among the first to get access to fresh content, as well as participate in quizzes, competitions, games, and receive certain privileges. Furthermore, each AFC owner can become part of the gamification process and influence marketing techniques focused on the interactions between the football team and its fans.

Ime in priimekAFC

UvrstitevNo.1536

Tržna kapitalizacija$0,00

Popolnoma razredčena tržna kapitalizacija$0,00

Tržni delež%

Volumen trgovanja/tržna kapitalizacija (24h)7,08%

Razpoložljivi obtok7 691 313

Največja ponudba0

Skupna ponudba40 000 000

Hitrost kroženja%

Datum izdaje--

Cena, po kateri je bilo sredstvo prvič izdano--

Najvišja vrednost vseh časov6.5456604784946055,2021-10-27

Najnižja cena0.4079033645933313,2025-05-31

Javna veriga blokovCHZ

Panoga

Družbeni mediji

