AEROBUD

AeroBud is inspired by Sage, a rescue dog. It was created through the meme narrative to bring greater awareness to the current situation of animal shelters and rally a community around a token. Its goal is to build a community that can share their love for pets on the Base ecosystem and provide donations to support animal shelters. As a community-driven token, the team is committed to being transparent by publicly sharing all its transactions on its socials. Aerobud has more liquidity than most memes as the team wanted to create a more stable memecoin.

Ime in priimekAEROBUD

UvrstitevNo.1044

Tržna kapitalizacija$0.00

Popolnoma razredčena tržna kapitalizacija$0.00

Tržni delež%

Volumen trgovanja/tržna kapitalizacija (24h)0.02%

Razpoložljivi obtok970,000,000

Največja ponudba1,000,000,000

Skupna ponudba1,000,000,000

Hitrost kroženja0.97%

Datum izdaje--

Cena, po kateri je bilo sredstvo prvič izdano--

Najvišja vrednost vseh časov0.07332252107368196,2024-12-07

Najnižja cena0.000498990731193964,2024-10-03

Javna veriga blokovBASE

UvodAeroBud is inspired by Sage, a rescue dog. It was created through the meme narrative to bring greater awareness to the current situation of animal shelters and rally a community around a token. Its goal is to build a community that can share their love for pets on the Base ecosystem and provide donations to support animal shelters. As a community-driven token, the team is committed to being transparent by publicly sharing all its transactions on its socials. Aerobud has more liquidity than most memes as the team wanted to create a more stable memecoin.

Panoga

Družbeni mediji

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceOmejitev odgovornosti: Podatke zagotavlja cmc in se ne smejo obravnavati kot naložbeni nasveti.