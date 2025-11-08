BurzaDEX+
Aktuálna dnešná cena SURREAL AI je 0USD. Trhová kapitalizácia SURREAL je 35,813USD.

SURREAL AI Logo

SURREAL AI Cena (SURREAL)

Nezaradené

1 SURREAL na USD aktuálnu cenu:

--
----
+13.00%1D
USD
SURREAL AI (SURREAL) Živý cenový graf
Posledná aktualizácia stránky: 2025-11-08 07:01:14 (UTC+8)

Dnešná cena SURREAL AI

Aktuálna dnešná cena SURREAL AI (SURREAL) je --, s 13.04% zmenou za posledných 24 hodín. Aktuálny SURREAL na USD konverzný kurz je -- za SURREAL.

SURREAL AI sa v súčasnosti radí na #- podľa trhovej kapitalizácie pri $ 35,813, pričom počet coinov v obehu je 999.95M SURREAL. Počas posledných 24 hodín sa SURREALobchodovalo v rozmedzí od $ 0 (low) do $ 0 (high), čo odráža aktivitu na trhu. Jeho historické maximum je na úrovni $ 0, zatiaľ čo historické minimum bolo $ 0.

V krátkodobom vývoji sa SURREAL zmenilo o -0.57% za poslednú hodinu a o +73.77% počas uplynulých 7 dní. Za posledný deň dosiahol celkový objem obchodovania --.

SURREAL AI (SURREAL) informácie o trhu

$ 35.81K
$ 35.81K$ 35.81K

--
----

$ 35.81K
$ 35.81K$ 35.81K

999.95M
999.95M 999.95M

999,947,317.781994
999,947,317.781994 999,947,317.781994

Aktuálna trhová kapitalizácia SURREAL AI je $ 35.81K, pričom 24-hodinový objem obchodovania je --. Počet coinov v obehu SURREAL je 999.95M, pričom celková zásoba je 999947317.781994. Jeho max. cenová hodnota aktíva (FDV) je $ 35.81K.

História cien SURREAL AI v USD

24-hodinový rozsah zmeny ceny:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24 hod Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24 hod High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.57%

+13.04%

+73.77%

+73.77%

SURREAL AI (SURREAL) história cien USD

Počas dnešného dňa sa zmena ceny z SURREAL AI na USDpohybovala na $ 0.
V posledných 30 dňoch sa zmena ceny SURREAL AI na USD pohybovala na $ 0.
V posledných 60 dňoch sa zmena ceny SURREAL AI na USD pohybovala na $ 0.
V posledných 90 dňoch sa zmena ceny SURREAL AI na USD pohybovala na $ 0.

ObdobieZmeniť (USD)Zmeniť (%)
Dnes$ 0+13.04%
30 dní$ 0-34.02%
60 dní$ 0--
90 dní$ 0--

Cenové predikcie pre SURREAL AI

Cenová predikcia SURREAL AI (SURREAL) pre rok 2030 (o 5 rokov)
V nadväznosti na vyššie uvedený modul cenovej predikcie je cieľová cena SURREAL v roku 2030 $ -- spolu s mierou rastu 0.00%.
Cenová predikcia SURREAL AI (SURREAL) pre rok 2040 (o 15 rokov)

V roku 2040 by cena SURREAL AI mohla potenciálne vzrásť o 0.00%. Mohla by dosiahnuť obchodnú cenu $ --.

Chcete vedieť, akú cenu dosiahne SURREAL AI v rokoch 2025 – 2026? Navštívte našu stránku SURREAL cenových predikcií, kde nájdete predpovede cien na roky 2025 – 2026 kliknutím na SURREAL AI Cenové predikcie.

Čo je SURREAL AI (SURREAL)

This project is a memecoin centered around the creation, distribution, and promotion of “AI brain rot” style memes, heavily inspired by chaotic, fast-paced, and surreal content found on platforms like TikTok. Our goal is to embrace and amplify a new wave of internet humor by leveraging artificial intelligence to generate memes that capture the absurdity, randomness, and cultural relevance of viral TikTok trends. This type of content is characterized by overstimulating visuals, distorted audio, and nonsensical humor — a format that has become a defining feature of modern meme culture, especially among younger audiences such as Gen Z.

The memecoin serves as both a digital asset and a cultural vehicle, aiming to unite communities who thrive on irony, satire, and experimental internet art. It brings together blockchain technology, AI content generation, and social media virality into one ecosystem where users can create, share, and engage with content while being rewarded through token incentives. Users will be able to participate in meme contests, collaborate on AI-generated meme formats, and vote on the best brain rot creations — all within a decentralized and gamified environment.

By aligning a memecoin with this evolving content style, the project taps into a fast-growing digital subculture that values creativity, speed, and irreverence over traditional content formats. The token itself becomes a symbol of participation in this movement — not just a speculative asset, but a tool for interaction and expression within the meme economy. Through strategic partnerships with AI developers, meme creators, and TikTok influencers, the project will constantly evolve alongside internet trends, ensuring the content remains fresh, engaging, and virally potent.

Additionally, the project aims to create open-source AI tools that allow anyone to generate brain rot-style memes without prior editing or design experience, further democratizing meme creation. This empowers everyday users to join the creative process and amplifies the reach and relatability of the content. As more users participate, the memecoin gains utility, visibility, and value, reinforcing the community-led nature of the ecosystem.

MEXC je popredná burza kryptomien, ktorej dôveruje viac ako 10 miliónov používateľov po celom svete. Je známa ako burza s najširším výberom tokenov, najrýchlejšími zoznamami tokenov a najnižšími obchodnými poplatkami na trhu. Pridajte sa k MEXC teraz, aby ste zažili najvyššiu likviditu a najkonkurencieschopnejšie poplatky na trhu!

SURREAL AI (SURREAL) Zdroje

Oficiálna webová stránka

Ľudia sa tiež pýtajú: Ďalšie otázky o SURREAL AI

Akú hodnotu bude mať 1 SURREAL AI v roku 2030?
Ak by hodnota SURREAL AI rástla ročnou mierou 5 %, mohla by do roku 2026 dosiahnuť približne $--, do roku 2030 $--, do roku 2035 $-- a do roku 2040 $--. Tieto údaje ilustrujú scenár neustáleho rastu, hoci skutočná budúca cena bude závisieť od prijatia na trhu, vývoja regulácie a makroekonomických podmienok. Podrobný rozpis potenciálnych cien a očakávanej návratnosti investícií do SURREAL AI podľa jednotlivých rokov si môžete pozrieť v nasledujúcej tabuľke.
Posledná aktualizácia stránky: 2025-11-08 07:01:14 (UTC+8)

Pozrite si viac informácií o SURREAL AI

