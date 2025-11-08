SURREAL AI Cena (SURREAL)
Aktuálna dnešná cena SURREAL AI (SURREAL) je --, s 13.04% zmenou za posledných 24 hodín. Aktuálny SURREAL na USD konverzný kurz je -- za SURREAL.
SURREAL AI sa v súčasnosti radí na #- podľa trhovej kapitalizácie pri $ 35,813, pričom počet coinov v obehu je 999.95M SURREAL. Počas posledných 24 hodín sa SURREALobchodovalo v rozmedzí od $ 0 (low) do $ 0 (high), čo odráža aktivitu na trhu. Jeho historické maximum je na úrovni $ 0, zatiaľ čo historické minimum bolo $ 0.
V krátkodobom vývoji sa SURREAL zmenilo o -0.57% za poslednú hodinu a o +73.77% počas uplynulých 7 dní. Za posledný deň dosiahol celkový objem obchodovania --.
Aktuálna trhová kapitalizácia SURREAL AI je $ 35.81K, pričom 24-hodinový objem obchodovania je --. Počet coinov v obehu SURREAL je 999.95M, pričom celková zásoba je 999947317.781994. Jeho max. cenová hodnota aktíva (FDV) je $ 35.81K.
-0.57%
+13.04%
+73.77%
+73.77%
Počas dnešného dňa sa zmena ceny z SURREAL AI na USDpohybovala na $ 0.
V posledných 30 dňoch sa zmena ceny SURREAL AI na USD pohybovala na $ 0.
V posledných 60 dňoch sa zmena ceny SURREAL AI na USD pohybovala na $ 0.
V posledných 90 dňoch sa zmena ceny SURREAL AI na USD pohybovala na $ 0.
|Obdobie
|Zmeniť (USD)
|Zmeniť (%)
|Dnes
|$ 0
|+13.04%
|30 dní
|$ 0
|-34.02%
|60 dní
|$ 0
|--
|90 dní
|$ 0
|--
V roku 2040 by cena SURREAL AI mohla potenciálne vzrásť o 0.00%. Mohla by dosiahnuť obchodnú cenu $ --.
This project is a memecoin centered around the creation, distribution, and promotion of “AI brain rot” style memes, heavily inspired by chaotic, fast-paced, and surreal content found on platforms like TikTok. Our goal is to embrace and amplify a new wave of internet humor by leveraging artificial intelligence to generate memes that capture the absurdity, randomness, and cultural relevance of viral TikTok trends. This type of content is characterized by overstimulating visuals, distorted audio, and nonsensical humor — a format that has become a defining feature of modern meme culture, especially among younger audiences such as Gen Z.
The memecoin serves as both a digital asset and a cultural vehicle, aiming to unite communities who thrive on irony, satire, and experimental internet art. It brings together blockchain technology, AI content generation, and social media virality into one ecosystem where users can create, share, and engage with content while being rewarded through token incentives. Users will be able to participate in meme contests, collaborate on AI-generated meme formats, and vote on the best brain rot creations — all within a decentralized and gamified environment.
By aligning a memecoin with this evolving content style, the project taps into a fast-growing digital subculture that values creativity, speed, and irreverence over traditional content formats. The token itself becomes a symbol of participation in this movement — not just a speculative asset, but a tool for interaction and expression within the meme economy. Through strategic partnerships with AI developers, meme creators, and TikTok influencers, the project will constantly evolve alongside internet trends, ensuring the content remains fresh, engaging, and virally potent.
Additionally, the project aims to create open-source AI tools that allow anyone to generate brain rot-style memes without prior editing or design experience, further democratizing meme creation. This empowers everyday users to join the creative process and amplifies the reach and relatability of the content. As more users participate, the memecoin gains utility, visibility, and value, reinforcing the community-led nature of the ecosystem.
