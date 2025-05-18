Siren Cena (SI)
Živá cena Siren (SI) dnes je 0.00579083 USD. Má aktuálnu trhovú kapitalizáciu $ 129.98K USD. SI do USD cena sa aktualizuje v reálnom čase.
Kľúčová Siren výkonnosť trhu:
- 24-hodinové obchodovanie objemu je -- USD
- Siren Zmena ceny v priebehu dňa je +0.13%
- Má počet coinov v obehu 22.45M USD
Získajte aktualizácie cien v reálnom čase SI do USD ceny na MEXC. Buďte informovaní o najnovších údajoch a analýze trhu. Je nevyhnutné na prijímanie inteligentných rozhodnutí o obchodovaní na rýchlo sa meniacom trhu s kryptomenami. MEXC je vaša preferovaná platforma pre presné SI informácie o cenách.
Počas dnešného dňa sa zmena ceny z Siren na USDpohybovala na $ 0.
V posledných 30 dňoch sa zmena ceny Siren na USD pohybovala na $ +0.0017797247.
V posledných 60 dňoch sa zmena ceny Siren na USD pohybovala na $ -0.0007711022.
V posledných 90 dňoch sa zmena ceny Siren na USD pohybovala na $ -0.0029626603491193.
|Obdobie
|Zmeniť (USD)
|Zmeniť (%)
|Dnes
|$ 0
|+0.13%
|30 dní
|$ +0.0017797247
|+30.73%
|60 dní
|$ -0.0007711022
|-13.31%
|90 dní
|$ -0.0029626603491193
|-33.84%
Objavte najnovšiu analýzu cien Siren: 24 hod Low & High, ATH a denné zmeny:
--
+0.13%
+7.02%
Ponorte sa do štatistík trhu: trhová kapitalizácia, 24h objem a zásoba:
SIREN is a distributed protocol for creating, trading, and redeeming fully-collateralized options contracts for any ERC-20 token on Ethereum. About SIREN Options are a financial primitive from which one can build many different more complex financial instruments. At their core, options give a trader the choice to buy or sell an asset at a predetermined price at a known time in the future. This is useful for protecting one's self (also known as hedging) against possible price changes in the asset, as well as speculating on these price changes. Core Protocol Mechanics SIREN uses a fully-collateralized approach to writing options that doesn’t require any oracles to function. A single MarketsRegistry contract creates and coordinates individual markets. Once a Market contract is created anyone can interact with it in a permissionless manner. The solvency of a position is ensured at all times by the collateral locked in the smart contract. With SIREN, both the long and short side of the contract are tokenized. The buyer’s side (bToken) gives the holder the right to purchase or sell the underlying asset at a predetermined strike priceThe seller’s/writer’s side (wToken) allows the holder to withdraw the collateral (if the option was not exercised) or withdraw the exercise payment (if the option was exercised) from the contract after expiration. When a trader buys a put the on-chain token amount is multiplied by the strike. For example, a 1 WBTC $20K PUT will result in 20,000 bTokens. For the same reason, a put is just a reversed-assets call (e.g. a WBTC/USDC put is actually a USDC/WBTC call). Tokenizing both sides of the contract allows SIREN to create secondary markets for both the long and short exposure. Under such a design in order to become a writer one purchases a wToken from the SirenSwap AMM (see below). A writer can also unwind their short exposure by selling the wToken back to the AMM. This streamlines the write-side mechanics by reducing it to essentially purchasing the underlying collateral at discount — as opposed to a typical design where the writer mints long tokens and has to then sell them in order to realize the premium. SirenSwap AMM Bootstrapping liquidity is core to creating a thriving market. Options are notoriously difficult when it comes to that. Not only does liquidity get fractured by combination of strike prices and expirations, it also requires sophistication on the part of liquidity providers in order to ensure fair and sustainable pricing. To ensure liquidity on day 1 the SIREN protocol utilizes a custom SirenSwap AMM that uses a novel combination of a constant-product bonding curve and options minting to trade both bTokens and wTokens. Notably, the AMM doesn’t require any asset in the pool other than bTokens/wTokens in order to trade them against the collateral asset (e.g. WBTC). This increases LP capital efficiency and provides other benefits that we’ll expand on in further posts. The SIREN core team believes that in these early days of Ethereum and DeFi less is more, so they designed SirenSwap to be a model-less market maker. This means there is no complex on-chain pricing formula nor oracle feed required in order for it to function. This makes it easy for anyone to become an LP to potentially earn trading fees.
MEXC je popredná burza kryptomien, ktorej dôveruje viac ako 10 miliónov používateľov po celom svete. Je známa ako burza s najširším výberom tokenov, najrýchlejšími zoznamami tokenov a najnižšími obchodnými poplatkami na trhu. Pridajte sa k MEXC teraz, aby ste zažili najvyššiu likviditu a najkonkurencieschopnejšie poplatky na trhu!
Ceny kryptomien sú vystavené vysokým trhovým rizikám a cenovej volatilite. Mali by ste investovať do projektov a produktov, ktoré poznáte a kde rozumiete súvisiacim rizikám. Pred uskutočnením akejkoľvek investície by ste mali dôkladne zvážiť svoje investičné skúsenosti, finančnú situáciu, investičné ciele a toleranciu rizika a poradiť sa s nezávislým finančným poradcom. Tento materiál by nemal slúžiť ako finančné poradenstvo. Minulá výkonnosť nie je spoľahlivým ukazovateľom budúcej výkonnosti. Hodnota vašej investície môže klesať aj stúpať a investovaná suma sa vám nemusí vrátiť. Za svoje investičné rozhodnutia nesiete výhradnú zodpovednosť. MEXC nezodpovedá za žiadne straty, ktoré vám môžu vzniknúť. Ďalšie informácie nájdete v našich podmienkach používania a upozornení na riziká. Upozorňujeme tiež, že údaje súvisiace s vyššie uvedenou kryptomenou tu prezentovanou (napríklad jej aktuálna cena) sú založené na zdrojoch tretích strán. Sú vám prezentované „tak ako sú“ a slúžia len na informačné účely, bez zastúpenia alebo záruky akéhokoľvek druhu. Odkazy poskytnuté na stránky tretích strán tiež nie sú pod kontrolou spoločnosti MEXC. MEXC nezodpovedá za spoľahlivosť a presnosť takýchto stránok tretích strán a ich obsahu.
|1 SI do VND
₫148.48267203
|1 SI do AUD
A$0.0089757865
|1 SI do GBP
￡0.0043431225
|1 SI do EUR
€0.0051538387
|1 SI do USD
$0.00579083
|1 SI do MYR
RM0.0248426607
|1 SI do TRY
₺0.2249737455
|1 SI do JPY
¥0.8433764812
|1 SI do RUB
₽0.4687676885
|1 SI do INR
₹0.4955213231
|1 SI do IDR
Rp94.9316241552
|1 SI do KRW
₩8.099054838
|1 SI do PHP
₱0.323128314
|1 SI do EGP
￡E.0.290120583
|1 SI do BRL
R$0.0327760978
|1 SI do CAD
C$0.0080492537
|1 SI do BDT
৳0.7032383952
|1 SI do NGN
₦9.2801525248
|1 SI do UAH
₴0.2402615367
|1 SI do VES
Bs0.54433802
|1 SI do PKR
Rs1.6298291035
|1 SI do KZT
₸2.9514702344
|1 SI do THB
฿0.1933558137
|1 SI do TWD
NT$0.1749409743
|1 SI do AED
د.إ0.0212523461
|1 SI do CHF
Fr0.0048063889
|1 SI do HKD
HK$0.0452263823
|1 SI do MAD
.د.م0.053854719
|1 SI do MXN
$0.1127474601