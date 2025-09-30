RoOLZ (GODL) tokenomika
What is RoOLZ?
RoOLZ Studios is combining the fast growing Anime Market, with short-form Mobile Videos and Mobile Apps on TON and Telegram.
As a studio, RoOLZ has produced online Series with 3B+ views on socials. This year, its NFT collection (#10 all-time on GetGems) and Anime Series (20M+ Views) was released. RoOLZ’ TON-native app has 10M+ active users.
RoOLZ is just the start. Fuelled by their mission to change entertainment, together, they are building a fan-owned entertainment studio where fans and creators collaborate and share in the success backed by the $GODL Token.
$GODL is the Token that the community uses to decide on what RoOLZ produces as a studio. Imagine a future where Entertainment is more than just “watching”, where you own, play, produce and get rewarded in $GODL.
The $GODL token is used for: Voting on and producing multi-content, participatory entertainment High quality, integrated, content with massive opportunity for monetisation Fast production of high-quality content due to our studio background In-App Staking and Rewards B2B Sponsorships and Ads
How Many $GODL Tokens Are There in Circulation?
The $GODL Token was listed on November 7, 2024 with a total supply of 800,000,000 tokens. A large portion of the token is in the hands of the community and unlocked at the Token Generation Event (36%).
Who Are the Founders of RoOLZ?
RoOLZ is led by a CEO with a Venture Capital background who recognized a unique gap in his portfolio, inspiring him to build the organization (RoOLZ Studio) himself. As an investor and advisor in the TON ecosystem, he’s well-versed in leveraging current market opportunities. The CTO brings expertise from SDAO and SingularityNET, while the Head of Content, founder of Atrium.Art, adds creative depth. With a team experienced in TON, Telegram, and startup growth, RoOLZ has a strong foundation to fulfill its mission of reshaping entertainment.
Where Can I Buy $GODL?
$GODL is available for trading on KuCoin, MEXC, BitGet and Gate.io.
RoOLZ (GODL) tokenomika: Vysvetlenie kľúčových metrík a prípady použitia
Pochopenie tokenomiky RoOLZ (GODL) je nevyhnutné na analýzu jeho dlhodobej hodnoty, udržateľnosti a potenciálu.
Kľúčové ukazovatele a spôsob ich výpočtu:
Celková ponuka:
Maximálny počet GODL tokenov, ktoré boli alebo budú vytvorené.
Počet coinov v obehu:
Počet tokenov, ktoré sú v súčasnosti dostupné na trhu a vo verejných rukách.
Max. počet coinov:
Pevný limit celkového počtu GODL tokenov.
FDV (plne zriedené ocenenie):
Vypočíta sa ako aktuálna cena × maximálna ponuka, čím sa získa prognóza celkovej trhovej hodnoty, ak sú všetky tokeny v obehu.
Miera inflácie:
Odráža, ako rýchlo sa zavádzajú nové tokeny, čo ovplyvňuje ich vzácnosť a dlhodobý pohyb cien.
Prečo sú tieto ukazovatele dôležité pre obchodníkov?
Vyšší počet coinov v obehu = vyššia likvidita.
Obmedzený max. počet coinov + nízka inflácia = potenciál dlhodobého rastu cien.
Transparentné rozdelenie tokenov = väčšia dôvera v projekt a nižšie riziko centralizovanej kontroly.
Vysoké FDV s nízkou aktuálnou trhovou kapitalizáciou = možné signály nadhodnotenia.
Teraz, keď ste pochopili GODL tokenomiku, preskúmajte cenu GODL tokenu naživo!
