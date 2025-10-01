Qudefi (QUDEFI) tokenomika
Qudefi (QUDEFI) tokenomika a analýza cien
Preskúmajte kľúčové tokenomické a cenové údaje pre Qudefi (QUDEFI) vrátane trhovej kapitalizácie, podrobností o dodávkach, FDV a histórie cien. Pochopte aktuálnu hodnotu tokenu a jeho pozíciu na trhu behom sekundy.
Qudefi (QUDEFI) informácie
About QuLabs QuLabs wants to empower crypto investors on their journey to financial freedom through advanced AI-driven technology and strategic partnerships. We are creating an ecosystem that tackles the challenges in the crypto space with a transparent, regulated, and straightforward approach.
The QuLabs ecosystem is made up of three parts: QuSoft, the FinTech entity behind QuLabs, has developed and deployed the software that forms the foundation of our core operations. This robust technology supports the key QuEx, the a regulated, Swiss-based centralized exchange (CEX) whose initial focus will be our unique, proprietary autonomous wealth management tool, and building out the features you would expect from a top-tier exchange. $QUDEFI, the native token that powers the QuEx ecosystem, offering holders exclusive access features and benefits across the platform and weekly USDT rewards.
How was QuLabs established? The founders of the QuLabs ecosystem have an extensive background in FinTech, having previously founded a successful web2 software solutions company. QuSoft was born from the web2 tech, and empowers professional investors in the ever-evolving financial services industry through their partnerships with major financial institutions; licensing them advanced trading software, AI-powered risk management tools, and bridge API solutions. As they have been tested and proven in institutional environments, these technologies generate consistent revenue streams for QuSoft and its shareholders.
What makes QuEx unique? We’re building a regulated platform that ensures security, transparency, and seamless integration between digital and traditional finance, providing investors with safe, sustainable ways to grow their wealth while bridging these two worlds effectively. QuEx’s proprietary solution, virtual asset management, combines the best of traditional finance with advanced crypto technology to provide users with cutting-edge strategies and AI-driven asset management, all within a secure and regulated environment. This empowers users to achieve consistent, sustainable returns while minimizing risk.
Designed as a fully regulated CEX, QuEx offers a wide array of services with complete compliance and transparency. This secure platform will provide confidence and security, and open up new opportunities for users, allowing them to participate in managed investment strategies previously reserved for institutional clients.
What utility does $QUDEFI have? $QUDEFI holders receive two valuable types of benefits without having to lock up or stake their tokens. The first being weekly USDT rewards. QuSoft’s monthly revenue is partially distributed to $QUDEFI holders in the form of ETH or stablecoins, based on the proportion of tokens held. This passive reward structure enables holders to benefit from established revenue streams. The second is exclusive access to unique products and services for $QUDEFI token holders. When our QuEx platform becomes available to the public, clients who wish to enjoy additional access and benefits should maintain a specified balance of the $QUDEFI token.
Qudefi (QUDEFI) tokenomika: Vysvetlenie kľúčových metrík a prípady použitia
Pochopenie tokenomiky Qudefi (QUDEFI) je nevyhnutné na analýzu jeho dlhodobej hodnoty, udržateľnosti a potenciálu.
Kľúčové ukazovatele a spôsob ich výpočtu:
Celková ponuka:
Maximálny počet QUDEFI tokenov, ktoré boli alebo budú vytvorené.
Počet coinov v obehu:
Počet tokenov, ktoré sú v súčasnosti dostupné na trhu a vo verejných rukách.
Max. počet coinov:
Pevný limit celkového počtu QUDEFI tokenov.
FDV (plne zriedené ocenenie):
Vypočíta sa ako aktuálna cena × maximálna ponuka, čím sa získa prognóza celkovej trhovej hodnoty, ak sú všetky tokeny v obehu.
Miera inflácie:
Odráža, ako rýchlo sa zavádzajú nové tokeny, čo ovplyvňuje ich vzácnosť a dlhodobý pohyb cien.
Prečo sú tieto ukazovatele dôležité pre obchodníkov?
Vyšší počet coinov v obehu = vyššia likvidita.
Obmedzený max. počet coinov + nízka inflácia = potenciál dlhodobého rastu cien.
Transparentné rozdelenie tokenov = väčšia dôvera v projekt a nižšie riziko centralizovanej kontroly.
Vysoké FDV s nízkou aktuálnou trhovou kapitalizáciou = možné signály nadhodnotenia.
Teraz, keď ste pochopili QUDEFI tokenomiku, preskúmajte cenu QUDEFI tokenu naživo!
QUDEFI cenová predikcia
Chcete vedieť, kam QUDEFI asi smeruje? Naša QUDEFI stránka s cenovými predpoveďami kombinuje náladu na trhu, historické trendy a technické ukazovatele, aby poskytla výhľad do budúcnosti.
Prečo by ste si mali vybrať MEXC?
MEXC je jednou z najlepších svetových kryptobúrz, ktorej dôverujú milióny používateľov na celom svete. Či už ste začiatočník, alebo profesionál, MEXC je najjednoduchšia cesta ku kryptu.
Zrieknutie sa zodpovednosti
Tokenomické údaje na tejto stránke pochádzajú zo zdrojov tretích strán. Spoločnosť MEXC nezaručuje ich presnosť. Pred investíciou vykonajte dôkladný prieskum.
Prečítajte si Zmluvu s používateľom a Zásady ochrany osobných údajov