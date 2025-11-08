BurzaDEX+
Aktuálna dnešná cena Lux SideQuests je 0.00024487USD. Trhová kapitalizácia LSQ je 244,873USD.

Lux SideQuests Logo

Lux SideQuests Cena (LSQ)

Nezaradené

1 LSQ na USD aktuálnu cenu:

$0.0002449
$0.0002449$0.0002449
+13.40%1D
mexc
Tieto údaje o tokenoch pochádzajú od tretích strán.
USD
Lux SideQuests (LSQ) Živý cenový graf
Posledná aktualizácia stránky: 2025-11-08 06:43:36 (UTC+8)

Dnešná cena Lux SideQuests

Aktuálna dnešná cena Lux SideQuests (LSQ) je $ 0.00024487, s 13.32% zmenou za posledných 24 hodín. Aktuálny LSQ na USD konverzný kurz je $ 0.00024487 za LSQ.

Lux SideQuests sa v súčasnosti radí na #- podľa trhovej kapitalizácie pri $ 244,873, pričom počet coinov v obehu je 1.00B LSQ. Počas posledných 24 hodín sa LSQobchodovalo v rozmedzí od $ 0.0002081 (low) do $ 0.00025495 (high), čo odráža aktivitu na trhu. Jeho historické maximum je na úrovni $ 0.00084595, zatiaľ čo historické minimum bolo $ 0.00018733.

V krátkodobom vývoji sa LSQ zmenilo o -0.55% za poslednú hodinu a o -10.98% počas uplynulých 7 dní. Za posledný deň dosiahol celkový objem obchodovania --.

Lux SideQuests (LSQ) informácie o trhu

$ 244.87K
$ 244.87K$ 244.87K

--
----

$ 244.87K
$ 244.87K$ 244.87K

1.00B
1.00B 1.00B

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

Aktuálna trhová kapitalizácia Lux SideQuests je $ 244.87K, pričom 24-hodinový objem obchodovania je --. Počet coinov v obehu LSQ je 1.00B, pričom celková zásoba je 1000000000.0. Jeho max. cenová hodnota aktíva (FDV) je $ 244.87K.

História cien Lux SideQuests v USD

24-hodinový rozsah zmeny ceny:
$ 0.0002081
$ 0.0002081$ 0.0002081
24 hod Low
$ 0.00025495
$ 0.00025495$ 0.00025495
24 hod High

$ 0.0002081
$ 0.0002081$ 0.0002081

$ 0.00025495
$ 0.00025495$ 0.00025495

$ 0.00084595
$ 0.00084595$ 0.00084595

$ 0.00018733
$ 0.00018733$ 0.00018733

-0.55%

+13.32%

-10.98%

-10.98%

Lux SideQuests (LSQ) história cien USD

Počas dnešného dňa sa zmena ceny z Lux SideQuests na USDpohybovala na $ 0.
V posledných 30 dňoch sa zmena ceny Lux SideQuests na USD pohybovala na $ -0.0001512531.
V posledných 60 dňoch sa zmena ceny Lux SideQuests na USD pohybovala na $ 0.
V posledných 90 dňoch sa zmena ceny Lux SideQuests na USD pohybovala na $ 0.

ObdobieZmeniť (USD)Zmeniť (%)
Dnes$ 0+13.32%
30 dní$ -0.0001512531-61.76%
60 dní$ 0--
90 dní$ 0--

Cenové predikcie pre Lux SideQuests

Cenová predikcia Lux SideQuests (LSQ) pre rok 2030 (o 5 rokov)
V nadväznosti na vyššie uvedený modul cenovej predikcie je cieľová cena LSQ v roku 2030 $ -- spolu s mierou rastu 0.00%.
Cenová predikcia Lux SideQuests (LSQ) pre rok 2040 (o 15 rokov)

V roku 2040 by cena Lux SideQuests mohla potenciálne vzrásť o 0.00%. Mohla by dosiahnuť obchodnú cenu $ --.

Chcete vedieť, akú cenu dosiahne Lux SideQuests v rokoch 2025 – 2026? Navštívte našu stránku LSQ cenových predikcií, kde nájdete predpovede cien na roky 2025 – 2026 kliknutím na Lux SideQuests Cenové predikcie.

Čo je Lux SideQuests (LSQ)

Lux SideQuests (LSQ)

What Is Lux SideQuests?

Lux SideQuests is a Twitch chatbot that enables community-funded challenges for streamers through its SideQuest Sub mechanism. Built on Solana blockchain, Lux operates directly within streamer channels, allowing viewers to collectively create and fund challenges using a standardized contribution model.

The chatbot facilitates a structure where each SideQuest Sub costs $6.99, consisting of a Twitch gifted subscription plus $1.00 additional contribution. This allows communities to pool resources for challenge prize pools while streamers receive compensation through Twitch's subscription system. The chatbot handles all transaction processing, challenge tracking, and reward distribution without requiring streamers or viewers to leave the Twitch platform.

LSQ is the native utility token used for:

  • Providing liquidity within the protocol's economy
  • Facilitating transactions between participants
  • Enabling governance participation for protocol development
  • Rewarding active community members through the chatter reward system

Lux accepts both traditional payment methods (credit and debit cards) and cryptocurrency (USDC on Solana), making participation accessible regardless of blockchain experience. When streamers complete challenges tracked by the bot, they receive accumulated gifted subscriptions directly through Twitch, while 5% of additional fees are distributed to active chat participants.

How Does Lux SideQuests Work?

The chatbot monitors channel activity and facilitates the SideQuest Sub mechanism, which standardizes community contributions at $6.99 per unit. This amount includes one Twitch gifted subscription valued at $5.99 plus $1.00 that contributes to the challenge prize pool. Viewers interact with Lux through chat commands to purchase SideQuest Subs, propose challenges, and track progress toward completion.

Communities can purchase multiple SideQuest Subs to increase challenge stakes, with the bot aggregating contributions in real-time. Upon challenge completion, Lux automatically distributes gifted subscriptions to the streamer through Twitch's API integration. The accumulated prize pool from additional dollar contributions is then awarded to a randomly selected viewer participant who engaged during the challenge.

The chatbot leverages Solana blockchain technology for transparent transaction processing and efficient settlement. Users can pay with traditional payment methods or USDC cryptocurrency, with all transactions recorded on-chain for verification. This infrastructure operates behind the scenes while maintaining a seamless chat experience.

Who Are the Founders of Lux SideQuests?

Information about the founding team of Lux SideQuests is not publicly disclosed in available documentation. The project focuses on building chatbot infrastructure at the intersection of live streaming, gaming, and blockchain technology.

What Makes Lux SideQuests Unique?

Lux SideQuests distinguishes itself by operating entirely within the Twitch chat environment rather than requiring external platforms or applications. The chatbot integrates with existing streaming infrastructure, allowing streamers to receive compensation through familiar channels while adding a collaborative funding layer accessible through simple chat commands.

The standardized SideQuest Sub pricing at $6.99 removes complexity from community pooling. Viewers understand exactly what their contribution represents through bot-displayed information, making it simple to coordinate larger challenges without complicated calculations or variable pricing structures.

The chatbot's payment flexibility accommodates both cryptocurrency users and those who prefer traditional payment methods. This approach lowers barriers to entry while maintaining blockchain benefits such as transparency and efficient settlement, all processed through bot interactions.

The chatter reward system, which distributes 5% of additional fees to active community members, creates an incentive structure that encourages sustained engagement. The bot tracks participation and automatically handles reward distribution, fostering more interactive streaming communities without manual intervention.

How Many LSQ Tokens Are There in Circulation?

Specific tokenomics details including total supply, circulation numbers, and distribution mechanisms for LSQ tokens have not been disclosed in available documentation.

How Is the Lux SideQuests Network Secured?

Lux SideQuests operates on the Solana blockchain, which uses a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism combined with Proof-of-History for transaction ordering. This infrastructure provides the security foundation for all on-chain transactions processed by the chatbot.

The bot's integration with Twitch relies on secure API connections to ensure proper distribution of gifted subscriptions. Payment processing for fiat transactions is handled through established payment processors that maintain industry-standard security protocols. The chatbot architecture is designed to handle multiple concurrent channel operations while maintaining transaction integrity.

Where Can I Buy Lux SideQuests (LSQ)?

Trading availability and exchange listings for LSQ tokens have not been specified in available documentation. Users interested in acquiring LSQ should check the project's official channels for updated information on token availability and supported trading platforms.

MEXC je popredná burza kryptomien, ktorej dôveruje viac ako 10 miliónov používateľov po celom svete.

Lux SideQuests (LSQ) Zdroje

Biela kniha
Oficiálna webová stránka

Ľudia sa tiež pýtajú: Ďalšie otázky o Lux SideQuests

Akú hodnotu bude mať 1 Lux SideQuests v roku 2030?
Ak by hodnota Lux SideQuests rástla ročnou mierou 5 %, mohla by do roku 2026 dosiahnuť približne $--, do roku 2030 $--, do roku 2035 $-- a do roku 2040 $--. Tieto údaje ilustrujú scenár neustáleho rastu, hoci skutočná budúca cena bude závisieť od prijatia na trhu, vývoja regulácie a makroekonomických podmienok. Podrobný rozpis potenciálnych cien a očakávanej návratnosti investícií do Lux SideQuests podľa jednotlivých rokov si môžete pozrieť v nasledujúcej tabuľke.
Posledná aktualizácia stránky: 2025-11-08 06:43:36 (UTC+8)

Zrieknutie sa zodpovednosti

Ceny kryptomien sú vystavené vysokým trhovým rizikám a cenovej volatilite. Mali by ste investovať do projektov a produktov, ktoré poznáte a kde rozumiete súvisiacim rizikám. Pred uskutočnením akejkoľvek investície by ste mali dôkladne zvážiť svoje investičné skúsenosti, finančnú situáciu, investičné ciele a toleranciu rizika a poradiť sa s nezávislým finančným poradcom. Tento materiál by nemal slúžiť ako finančné poradenstvo. Minulá výkonnosť nie je spoľahlivým ukazovateľom budúcej výkonnosti. Hodnota vašej investície môže klesať aj stúpať a investovaná suma sa vám nemusí vrátiť. Za svoje investičné rozhodnutia nesiete výhradnú zodpovednosť. MEXC nezodpovedá za žiadne straty, ktoré vám môžu vzniknúť. Ďalšie informácie nájdete v našich podmienkach používania a upozornení na riziká. Upozorňujeme tiež, že údaje súvisiace s vyššie uvedenou kryptomenou tu prezentovanou (napríklad jej aktuálna cena) sú založené na zdrojoch tretích strán. Sú vám prezentované „tak ako sú“ a slúžia len na informačné účely, bez zastúpenia alebo záruky akéhokoľvek druhu. Odkazy poskytnuté na stránky tretích strán tiež nie sú pod kontrolou spoločnosti MEXC. MEXC nezodpovedá za spoľahlivosť a presnosť takýchto stránok tretích strán a ich obsahu.