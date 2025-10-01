kittyspin (KS) tokenomika

kittyspin (KS) tokenomika

Objavte kľúčové informácie o kittyspin (KS) vrátane jeho ponuky tokenov, distribučného modelu a trhových údajov v reálnom čase.
Posledná aktualizácia stránky: 2025-10-01 00:20:51 (UTC+8)
USD

kittyspin (KS) tokenomika a analýza cien

Preskúmajte kľúčové tokenomické a cenové údaje pre kittyspin (KS) vrátane trhovej kapitalizácie, podrobností o dodávkach, FDV a histórie cien. Pochopte aktuálnu hodnotu tokenu a jeho pozíciu na trhu behom sekundy.

Trhová kapitalizácia:
$ 34.35K
$ 34.35K$ 34.35K
Celková ponuka:
$ 999.50M
$ 999.50M$ 999.50M
Počet coinov v obehu:
$ 999.50M
$ 999.50M$ 999.50M
FDV (plne zriedené ocenenie):
$ 34.35K
$ 34.35K$ 34.35K
Historické maximum:
$ 0.00351908
$ 0.00351908$ 0.00351908
Historické minimum:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
Aktuálna cena:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0

kittyspin (KS) informácie

The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning. The kitty keeps spinning.

Oficiálna webová stránka:
https://www.kittyspin.io/

kittyspin (KS) tokenomika: Vysvetlenie kľúčových metrík a prípady použitia

Pochopenie tokenomiky kittyspin (KS) je nevyhnutné na analýzu jeho dlhodobej hodnoty, udržateľnosti a potenciálu.

Kľúčové ukazovatele a spôsob ich výpočtu:

Celková ponuka:

Maximálny počet KS tokenov, ktoré boli alebo budú vytvorené.

Počet coinov v obehu:

Počet tokenov, ktoré sú v súčasnosti dostupné na trhu a vo verejných rukách.

Max. počet coinov:

Pevný limit celkového počtu KS tokenov.

FDV (plne zriedené ocenenie):

Vypočíta sa ako aktuálna cena × maximálna ponuka, čím sa získa prognóza celkovej trhovej hodnoty, ak sú všetky tokeny v obehu.

Miera inflácie:

Odráža, ako rýchlo sa zavádzajú nové tokeny, čo ovplyvňuje ich vzácnosť a dlhodobý pohyb cien.

Prečo sú tieto ukazovatele dôležité pre obchodníkov?

Vyšší počet coinov v obehu = vyššia likvidita.

Obmedzený max. počet coinov + nízka inflácia = potenciál dlhodobého rastu cien.

Transparentné rozdelenie tokenov = väčšia dôvera v projekt a nižšie riziko centralizovanej kontroly.

Vysoké FDV s nízkou aktuálnou trhovou kapitalizáciou = možné signály nadhodnotenia.

Teraz, keď ste pochopili KS tokenomiku, preskúmajte cenu KS tokenu naživo!

KS cenová predikcia

Chcete vedieť, kam KS asi smeruje? Naša KS stránka s cenovými predpoveďami kombinuje náladu na trhu, historické trendy a technické ukazovatele, aby poskytla výhľad do budúcnosti.

Prečo by ste si mali vybrať MEXC?

MEXC je jednou z najlepších svetových kryptobúrz, ktorej dôverujú milióny používateľov na celom svete. Či už ste začiatočník, alebo profesionál, MEXC je najjednoduchšia cesta ku kryptu.

Viac ako 4 000 obchodných párov na spotových a futures trhoch
Najrýchlejšie zaradenie tokenov medzi burzami CEX
Najvyššia likvidita v rámci celého odvetvia
Najnižšie poplatky s nepretržitým zákazníckym servisom
100%+ transparentnosť rezervných tokenov pre prostriedky používateľov
Mimoriadne nízke vstupné bariéry: nákup krypta len za 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Kúpte si krypto len za 1 USDT: Najjednoduchší spôsob, ako sa dostať ku kryptu!

Zrieknutie sa zodpovednosti

Tokenomické údaje na tejto stránke pochádzajú zo zdrojov tretích strán. Spoločnosť MEXC nezaručuje ich presnosť. Pred investíciou vykonajte dôkladný prieskum.

Prečítajte si Zmluvu s používateľom a Zásady ochrany osobných údajov