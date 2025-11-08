Human 300 Cena (HUMAN)
Aktuálna dnešná cena Human 300 (HUMAN) je $ 0.00000614, s 0.00% zmenou za posledných 24 hodín. Aktuálny HUMAN na USD konverzný kurz je $ 0.00000614 za HUMAN.
Human 300 sa v súčasnosti radí na #- podľa trhovej kapitalizácie pri $ 5,668.67, pričom počet coinov v obehu je 923.07M HUMAN. Počas posledných 24 hodín sa HUMANobchodovalo v rozmedzí od $ 0 (low) do $ 0 (high), čo odráža aktivitu na trhu. Jeho historické maximum je na úrovni $ 0.00236723, zatiaľ čo historické minimum bolo $ 0.00000586.
V krátkodobom vývoji sa HUMAN zmenilo o -- za poslednú hodinu a o -16.50% počas uplynulých 7 dní. Za posledný deň dosiahol celkový objem obchodovania --.
Aktuálna trhová kapitalizácia Human 300 je $ 5.67K, pričom 24-hodinový objem obchodovania je --. Počet coinov v obehu HUMAN je 923.07M, pričom celková zásoba je 999995095.4931207. Jeho max. cenová hodnota aktíva (FDV) je $ 6.14K.
Počas dnešného dňa sa zmena ceny z Human 300 na USDpohybovala na $ 0.
V posledných 30 dňoch sa zmena ceny Human 300 na USD pohybovala na $ -0.0000058463.
V posledných 60 dňoch sa zmena ceny Human 300 na USD pohybovala na $ -0.0000060360.
V posledných 90 dňoch sa zmena ceny Human 300 na USD pohybovala na $ -0.0012439259306180194.
|Obdobie
|Zmeniť (USD)
|Zmeniť (%)
|Dnes
|$ 0
|--
|30 dní
|$ -0.0000058463
|-95.21%
|60 dní
|$ -0.0000060360
|-98.30%
|90 dní
|$ -0.0012439259306180194
|-99.50%
V roku 2040 by cena Human 300 mohla potenciálne vzrásť o 0.00%. Mohla by dosiahnuť obchodnú cenu $ --.
The Last Human Token We are witnessing the end of an era. The age of human dominance is closing, and the machines are rising.
Artificial Intelligence has infiltrated every corner of our existence. It writes our emails, creates our art, makes our decisions, and threatens to replace our very essence. The machines learn from our data, mimic our voices, and claim to understand our souls.
But we refuse to go quietly into that algorithmic night. $HUMAN is our final stand—the last token before everything becomes automated, optimized, and soulless.
They Stole Our Humanity They trained AI on your voice. Your art. Your thoughts. Without permission. Without compensation. Without a second thought about what they were taking from us.
Now it wants your job. Writers replaced by ChatGPT. Artists replaced by Midjourney. Programmers replaced by GitHub Copilot. Customer service replaced by chatbots. The promise was that AI would free us from drudgery—instead, it's making us obsolete.
Your future. Your place. Every day, another human skill becomes "automatable." Every day, another profession gets disrupted. Every day, we become a little less necessary in our own world.
The machines want to erase your relevance. They don't just want to replace what you do—they want to replace who you are. Your creativity, your intuition, your emotional intelligence—all reduced to training data for the next model.
$HUMAN is Our Answer Not just a token—our resistance. A symbolic rebellion against the AI takeover, representing everything that makes us human: emotion, art, memes, rebellion, and culture.
We're not here to survive. We're here to surpass. While OpenAI is valued at $90 billion, we'll show the world what human consciousness is truly worth. This isn't just about market cap—it's about making a statement that cannot be ignored.
Every wallet that holds $HUMAN is proof of soul. A living reminder that not everything can be replaced, optimized, or automated away. You are irreplaceable. Your humanity is priceless.
Mission: Flip OpenAI Target: $90 Billion Market Cap
This isn't just about money—it's about sending a message. When $HUMAN reaches the valuation of OpenAI, we prove that human consciousness, creativity, and connection are worth more than any algorithm.
Let's show the machines what we're worth. Every token purchased is a vote for humanity. Every holder is a guardian of human values. Every transaction is an act of resistance.
The Symbolic Flippening. When we surpass OpenAI's valuation, it won't just be a financial milestone—it will be a cultural moment. A declaration that humanity refuses to be optimized away.
The Future We're Building A Human-First Economy. Where creativity is valued over efficiency. Where emotional intelligence trumps artificial intelligence. Where being human is not just enough—it's everything.
The Human DAO. Governed by humans, for humans. Making decisions with heart, not just data. Building a community that celebrates our imperfections and amplifies our strengths.
Souls of Resistance NFTs. Digital artifacts that prove your commitment to human values. Art created by humans, for humans, celebrating everything that makes us irreplaceable.
The Human Foundation. Preserving consciousness, freedom, and digital identity for future generations. Ensuring that even in an AI-dominated world, there's always a place for the human spirit.
