Aktuálna dnešná cena gooncoin je 0USD. Trhová kapitalizácia GOONCOIN je 12,949.34USD.

Viac informácií o GOONCOIN

GOONCOIN informácie o cene

Čo je GOONCOIN

GOONCOIN oficiálna webová stránka

GOONCOIN tokenomika

GOONCOIN predpoveď cien

gooncoin Logo

gooncoin Cena (GOONCOIN)

Nezaradené

1 GOONCOIN na USD aktuálnu cenu:

--
----
+5.90%1D
mexc
Tieto údaje o tokenoch pochádzajú od tretích strán. MEXC pôsobí výlučne ako agregátor informácií.
USD
gooncoin (GOONCOIN) Živý cenový graf
Posledná aktualizácia stránky: 2025-11-08 08:07:39 (UTC+8)

Dnešná cena gooncoin

Aktuálna dnešná cena gooncoin (GOONCOIN) je --, s 5.94% zmenou za posledných 24 hodín.

gooncoin sa v súčasnosti radí na #- podľa trhovej kapitalizácie pri $ 12,949.34, pričom počet coinov v obehu je 996.64M GOONCOIN. Jeho historické maximum je na úrovni $ 0.0017408, zatiaľ čo historické minimum bolo $ 0.

V krátkodobom vývoji sa GOONCOIN zmenilo o -0.52% za poslednú hodinu a o -18.80% počas uplynulých 7 dní. Za posledný deň dosiahol celkový objem obchodovania --.

gooncoin (GOONCOIN) informácie o trhu

$ 12.95K
$ 12.95K$ 12.95K

--
----

$ 12.95K
$ 12.95K$ 12.95K

996.64M
996.64M 996.64M

996,635,539.354288
996,635,539.354288 996,635,539.354288

Aktuálna trhová kapitalizácia gooncoin je $ 12.95K, pričom 24-hodinový objem obchodovania je --. Počet coinov v obehu GOONCOIN je 996.64M, pričom celková zásoba je 996635539.354288.

História cien gooncoin v USD

24-hodinový rozsah zmeny ceny:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24 hod Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24 hod High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.0017408
$ 0.0017408$ 0.0017408

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.52%

+5.94%

-18.80%

-18.80%

gooncoin (GOONCOIN) história cien USD

Počas dnešného dňa sa zmena ceny z gooncoin na USDpohybovala na $ 0.
V posledných 30 dňoch sa zmena ceny gooncoin na USD pohybovala na $ 0.
V posledných 60 dňoch sa zmena ceny gooncoin na USD pohybovala na $ 0.
V posledných 90 dňoch sa zmena ceny gooncoin na USD pohybovala na $ 0.

ObdobieZmeniť (USD)Zmeniť (%)
Dnes$ 0+5.94%
30 dní$ 0-37.74%
60 dní$ 0-92.53%
90 dní$ 0--

Cenové predikcie pre gooncoin

Cenová predikcia gooncoin (GOONCOIN) pre rok 2030 (o 5 rokov)
V nadväznosti na vyššie uvedený modul cenovej predikcie je cieľová cena GOONCOIN v roku 2030 $ -- spolu s mierou rastu 0.00%.
Cenová predikcia gooncoin (GOONCOIN) pre rok 2040 (o 15 rokov)

V roku 2040 by cena gooncoin mohla potenciálne vzrásť o 0.00%. Mohla by dosiahnuť obchodnú cenu $ --.

Na prognózy scenárov v reálnom čase a personalizovanejšiu analýzu môžu používatelia využiť nástroj MEXC na cenové predikcie a AI informácie o trhu.
Vyhlásenie: Tieto scenáre sú ilustračné a vzdelávacie; kryptomeny sú volatilné – pred rozhodnutím si urobte vlastný prieskum (DYOR).
Chcete vedieť, akú cenu dosiahne gooncoin v rokoch 2025 – 2026? Navštívte našu stránku GOONCOIN cenových predikcií, kde nájdete predpovede cien na roky 2025 – 2026 kliknutím na gooncoin Cenové predikcie.

Čo je gooncoin (GOONCOIN)

The Rise of “Goon”: Word of the Year

Every year, language evolves in ways that reflect society’s cultural trends, digital landscapes, and shared experiences. In 2025, one word has undeniably risen above all others: goon. Declared the most popular and used word of the year, “goon” has taken on a life of its own, transforming from a simple term into a viral cultural phenomenon. Its versatility, humorous undertones, and adaptability have made it a staple of online expression, particularly through the explosive rise of “gooning.”

Daily Usage and Narratives Around the Word Unlike fleeting internet slang that trends for a few weeks, “goon” has established itself as a daily part of conversations. People casually slip it into text messages, captions, and comments, often to describe someone being silly, overly invested in something, or simply vibing in a ridiculous way. The narratives around “gooning” are fluid and flexible—sometimes playful, sometimes satirical, and often used to exaggerate behavior in a way that feels universally relatable. This adaptability has been central to its staying power.

The Social Media Explosion “Gooning” has spread across all major social platforms, but it has particularly flourished on TikTok and Instagram. On TikTok, creators have built entire trends and skits around the word, using it as both a punchline and an identity. Whether it’s a teenager joking about “gooning” too hard over a video game, or a comedic skit portraying a “goon mindset,” the word’s humorous charm makes content instantly shareable. Instagram memes and reels often use the term in captions and overlays, amplifying its visibility and embedding it into the digital zeitgeist. The sheer volume of “goon” content ensures that even casual users encounter it daily, further fueling its popularity.

Virality and Meme Culture The viral nature of “gooning” is tied directly to meme culture. The word is short, punchy, and adaptable—perfect qualities for rapid online circulation. Memes using “goon” thrive because they can be absurd, self-deprecating, or layered with irony, aligning with the internet’s evolving humor style. The spread of these memes across platforms like Twitter, Reddit, and Discord has created a reinforcing cycle: the more people see “goon,” the more they use it, and the more it embeds itself into mainstream conversation. In essence, “gooning” became viral not through a single event, but through the cumulative momentum of countless micro-trends.

Cultural Symbolism of “Goon” What makes “goon” particularly fascinating is its symbolic role in digital culture. It represents a break from seriousness—a way to acknowledge absurdity in everyday life. Calling someone a “goon” or admitting to “gooning” is not meant as an insult but as a badge of comedic self-awareness. In a world often oversaturated with polished influencer content and curated perfection, “goon” stands out as refreshingly raw and unfiltered. It embraces the ridiculous, allowing people to laugh at themselves and their obsessions.

Conclusion The rise of “goon” and the viral phenomenon of “gooning” illustrate how language adapts to the rhythms of online culture. What began as slang has now become a defining word of the year, shaping how people communicate, joke, and even self-identify. Its omnipresence across TikTok, Instagram, and beyond proves that “goon” is not just a passing trend but a cultural marker of this digital moment. In 2025, to goon is to belong to a shared narrative of humor, irony, and viral creativity—and it shows no sign of slowing down.

MEXC je popredná burza kryptomien, ktorej dôveruje viac ako 10 miliónov používateľov po celom svete.

gooncoin (GOONCOIN) Zdroje

Oficiálna webová stránka

Akú hodnotu bude mať 1 gooncoin v roku 2030?
Ak by hodnota gooncoin rástla ročnou mierou 5 %, mohla by do roku 2026 dosiahnuť približne $--, do roku 2030 $--, do roku 2035 $-- a do roku 2040 $--. Tieto údaje ilustrujú scenár neustáleho rastu, hoci skutočná budúca cena bude závisieť od prijatia na trhu, vývoja regulácie a makroekonomických podmienok. Podrobný rozpis potenciálnych cien a očakávanej návratnosti investícií do gooncoin podľa jednotlivých rokov si môžete pozrieť v nasledujúcej tabuľke.
Posledná aktualizácia stránky: 2025-11-08 08:07:39 (UTC+8)

Pozrite si viac informácií o gooncoin

