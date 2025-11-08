gooncoin Cena (GOONCOIN)
Aktuálna dnešná cena gooncoin (GOONCOIN) je --, s 5.94% zmenou za posledných 24 hodín. Aktuálny GOONCOIN na USD konverzný kurz je -- za GOONCOIN.
gooncoin sa v súčasnosti radí na #- podľa trhovej kapitalizácie pri $ 12,949.34, pričom počet coinov v obehu je 996.64M GOONCOIN. Počas posledných 24 hodín sa GOONCOINobchodovalo v rozmedzí od $ 0 (low) do $ 0 (high), čo odráža aktivitu na trhu. Jeho historické maximum je na úrovni $ 0.0017408, zatiaľ čo historické minimum bolo $ 0.
V krátkodobom vývoji sa GOONCOIN zmenilo o -0.52% za poslednú hodinu a o -18.80% počas uplynulých 7 dní. Za posledný deň dosiahol celkový objem obchodovania --.
Aktuálna trhová kapitalizácia gooncoin je $ 12.95K, pričom 24-hodinový objem obchodovania je --. Počet coinov v obehu GOONCOIN je 996.64M, pričom celková zásoba je 996635539.354288. Jeho max. cenová hodnota aktíva (FDV) je $ 12.95K.
-0.52%
+5.94%
-18.80%
-18.80%
Počas dnešného dňa sa zmena ceny z gooncoin na USDpohybovala na $ 0.
V posledných 30 dňoch sa zmena ceny gooncoin na USD pohybovala na $ 0.
V posledných 60 dňoch sa zmena ceny gooncoin na USD pohybovala na $ 0.
V posledných 90 dňoch sa zmena ceny gooncoin na USD pohybovala na $ 0.
|Obdobie
|Zmeniť (USD)
|Zmeniť (%)
|Dnes
|$ 0
|+5.94%
|30 dní
|$ 0
|-37.74%
|60 dní
|$ 0
|-92.53%
|90 dní
|$ 0
|--
V roku 2040 by cena gooncoin mohla potenciálne vzrásť o 0.00%. Mohla by dosiahnuť obchodnú cenu $ --.
The Rise of “Goon”: Word of the Year
Every year, language evolves in ways that reflect society’s cultural trends, digital landscapes, and shared experiences. In 2025, one word has undeniably risen above all others: goon. Declared the most popular and used word of the year, “goon” has taken on a life of its own, transforming from a simple term into a viral cultural phenomenon. Its versatility, humorous undertones, and adaptability have made it a staple of online expression, particularly through the explosive rise of “gooning.”
Daily Usage and Narratives Around the Word Unlike fleeting internet slang that trends for a few weeks, “goon” has established itself as a daily part of conversations. People casually slip it into text messages, captions, and comments, often to describe someone being silly, overly invested in something, or simply vibing in a ridiculous way. The narratives around “gooning” are fluid and flexible—sometimes playful, sometimes satirical, and often used to exaggerate behavior in a way that feels universally relatable. This adaptability has been central to its staying power.
The Social Media Explosion “Gooning” has spread across all major social platforms, but it has particularly flourished on TikTok and Instagram. On TikTok, creators have built entire trends and skits around the word, using it as both a punchline and an identity. Whether it’s a teenager joking about “gooning” too hard over a video game, or a comedic skit portraying a “goon mindset,” the word’s humorous charm makes content instantly shareable. Instagram memes and reels often use the term in captions and overlays, amplifying its visibility and embedding it into the digital zeitgeist. The sheer volume of “goon” content ensures that even casual users encounter it daily, further fueling its popularity.
Virality and Meme Culture The viral nature of “gooning” is tied directly to meme culture. The word is short, punchy, and adaptable—perfect qualities for rapid online circulation. Memes using “goon” thrive because they can be absurd, self-deprecating, or layered with irony, aligning with the internet’s evolving humor style. The spread of these memes across platforms like Twitter, Reddit, and Discord has created a reinforcing cycle: the more people see “goon,” the more they use it, and the more it embeds itself into mainstream conversation. In essence, “gooning” became viral not through a single event, but through the cumulative momentum of countless micro-trends.
Cultural Symbolism of “Goon” What makes “goon” particularly fascinating is its symbolic role in digital culture. It represents a break from seriousness—a way to acknowledge absurdity in everyday life. Calling someone a “goon” or admitting to “gooning” is not meant as an insult but as a badge of comedic self-awareness. In a world often oversaturated with polished influencer content and curated perfection, “goon” stands out as refreshingly raw and unfiltered. It embraces the ridiculous, allowing people to laugh at themselves and their obsessions.
Conclusion The rise of “goon” and the viral phenomenon of “gooning” illustrate how language adapts to the rhythms of online culture. What began as slang has now become a defining word of the year, shaping how people communicate, joke, and even self-identify. Its omnipresence across TikTok, Instagram, and beyond proves that “goon” is not just a passing trend but a cultural marker of this digital moment. In 2025, to goon is to belong to a shared narrative of humor, irony, and viral creativity—and it shows no sign of slowing down.
MEXC je popredná burza kryptomien, ktorej dôveruje viac ako 10 miliónov používateľov po celom svete. Je známa ako burza s najširším výberom tokenov, najrýchlejšími zoznamami tokenov a najnižšími obchodnými poplatkami na trhu. Pridajte sa k MEXC teraz, aby ste zažili najvyššiu likviditu a najkonkurencieschopnejšie poplatky na trhu!
|Čas (UTC+8)
|Typ
|Informácie
|11-07 01:12:41
|Aktualizácie odvetvia
Crypto Fear Index Rises to 27, Market Shifts from "Extreme Fear" to "Fear"
|11-06 14:15:13
|Aktualizácie odvetvia
BNB Chain Ecosystem Tokens Rebound Significantly, GIGGLE and Binance Life Lead in Market Cap
|11-06 11:42:30
|Aktualizácie odvetvia
Crypto Market Warms Up as Bitcoin Breaks Through $104,000, U.S. Crypto Stocks Rise Across the Board
|11-05 17:18:00
|Aktualizácie odvetvia
Ethereum rebounds breaking through $3,300, 24-hour decline narrows to 8.98%
|11-05 10:42:00
|On-chain údaje
Over the past 24 hours, global liquidations exceeded $2 billion, with more than 470,000 traders liquidated
|11-04 17:22:15
|Aktualizácie odvetvia
Crypto Fear and Greed Index Falls to 21, Market Enters "Extreme Fear"
Top kryptomeny s trhovými údajmi dostupnými na MEXC
Aktuálne trendové kryptomeny, ktoré získavajú významnú pozornosť trhu
Nedávno uvedené kryptomeny, ktoré sú dostupné na obchodovanie
Ceny kryptomien sú vystavené vysokým trhovým rizikám a cenovej volatilite. Mali by ste investovať do projektov a produktov, ktoré poznáte a kde rozumiete súvisiacim rizikám. Pred uskutočnením akejkoľvek investície by ste mali dôkladne zvážiť svoje investičné skúsenosti, finančnú situáciu, investičné ciele a toleranciu rizika a poradiť sa s nezávislým finančným poradcom. Tento materiál by nemal slúžiť ako finančné poradenstvo. Minulá výkonnosť nie je spoľahlivým ukazovateľom budúcej výkonnosti. Hodnota vašej investície môže klesať aj stúpať a investovaná suma sa vám nemusí vrátiť. Za svoje investičné rozhodnutia nesiete výhradnú zodpovednosť. MEXC nezodpovedá za žiadne straty, ktoré vám môžu vzniknúť. Ďalšie informácie nájdete v našich podmienkach používania a upozornení na riziká. Upozorňujeme tiež, že údaje súvisiace s vyššie uvedenou kryptomenou tu prezentovanou (napríklad jej aktuálna cena) sú založené na zdrojoch tretích strán. Sú vám prezentované „tak ako sú“ a slúžia len na informačné účely, bez zastúpenia alebo záruky akéhokoľvek druhu. Odkazy poskytnuté na stránky tretích strán tiež nie sú pod kontrolou spoločnosti MEXC. MEXC nezodpovedá za spoľahlivosť a presnosť takýchto stránok tretích strán a ich obsahu.