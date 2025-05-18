Cudos Cena (CUDOS)
Živá cena Cudos (CUDOS) dnes je 0.005131 USD. Má aktuálnu trhovú kapitalizáciu $ 37.84M USD. CUDOS do USD cena sa aktualizuje v reálnom čase.
Kľúčová Cudos výkonnosť trhu:
- 24-hodinové obchodovanie objemu je -- USD
- Cudos Zmena ceny v priebehu dňa je -12.37%
- Má počet coinov v obehu 7.38B USD
Získajte aktualizácie cien v reálnom čase CUDOS do USD ceny na MEXC. Buďte informovaní o najnovších údajoch a analýze trhu. Je nevyhnutné na prijímanie inteligentných rozhodnutí o obchodovaní na rýchlo sa meniacom trhu s kryptomenami. MEXC je vaša preferovaná platforma pre presné CUDOS informácie o cenách.
Počas dnešného dňa sa zmena ceny z Cudos na USDpohybovala na $ -0.000724542185521359.
V posledných 30 dňoch sa zmena ceny Cudos na USD pohybovala na $ +0.0017099036.
V posledných 60 dňoch sa zmena ceny Cudos na USD pohybovala na $ +0.0011017550.
V posledných 90 dňoch sa zmena ceny Cudos na USD pohybovala na $ -0.000885915633922656.
|Obdobie
|Zmeniť (USD)
|Zmeniť (%)
|Dnes
|$ -0.000724542185521359
|-12.37%
|30 dní
|$ +0.0017099036
|+33.32%
|60 dní
|$ +0.0011017550
|+21.47%
|90 dní
|$ -0.000885915633922656
|-14.72%
Objavte najnovšiu analýzu cien Cudos: 24 hod Low & High, ATH a denné zmeny:
+0.01%
-12.37%
-26.90%
Ponorte sa do štatistík trhu: trhová kapitalizácia, 24h objem a zásoba:
What is CUDOS? CUDOS powers a decentralised compute network that will interoperate with multiple blockchain ecosystems to provide the following benefits: 1. Trusted layer 1 validator network built on the Tendermint protocol - Wasm compatibility, for smart contracts to be deployed on CUDOS using next-generation languages so long as they compile to WebAssembly. I.e. Golang, Rust, Java etc. 2. Cross-chain or Horizontal interoperability thanks to the network’s Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC) integration, allowing Cudos Network smart contracts to interface with multiple networks. 3. 10x lower transaction and gas costs compared to those on PoW networks - A massively scalable network to facilitate more sophisticated smart contract operations 4. Higher performance with anywhere between 200 to 500 Peak TPS on the network - access to a globally distributed layer 3 network of secure cloud, and compute, resources Turing complete solutions for non-Turing complete Layer 1 blockchain networks. With the underlying Cudo platform live in over 145 countries, across enterprise and edge environments, and used by over 250,000 users, CUDOS is the next major release, providing a decentralised computing layer bridging on-chain and off-chain resources. The CUDOS token serves the following clear purposes: Transaction payments, Network governance and operations, a staking mechanism for receiving blockchain and cloud workloads, and a medium of exchange (MoE). What is CUDOS trying to solve? Scaling on blockchain is both expensive and limited in the type of use-cases it can support. CUDOS solves this issue by providing a highly scalable Layer 2 and 3 solution, connecting both on-chain and off-chain consumers to the network via smart contracts and APIs. Who are the founders at CUDOS? CUDOS was founded by Mathew Hawkins, an award-winning entrepreneur, who previously founded C4L, a data center, cloud and network infrastructure provider that grew to support 1% of the UK’s internet infrastructure. Exiting in 2016 for $30m, Mathew started Cudo and the CUDOS network to build infrastructure services in software, what he previously achieved in hardware. The executive team have backgrounds in building and scaling and SaaS with COO Lee Woodham, who has over 25 years split across scaling financial services and tech companies. The board of advisors also includes David Juxon, former MD of Bank of America, Chris Deering, Former President of Sony Entertainment (Playstation), Joerg Roskowetz, Director of Blockchain for AMD and Maggie Fang, early investor in Uber and Alibaba. What makes CUDOS unique? CUDOS is the first decentralised computing network to provide services to both on-chain and off-chain infrastructure consumers. Built on the Cosmos blockchain and utilising the Tendermint protocol for secure BFT consensus, the CUDOS validator network will provide a globally distributed and highly secure network able to allocate more intensive workloads out to the underlying Layer 3 Cudo platform. How is the CUDOS network secured? The CUDOS Network utilises the Byzantine Fault Tolerant Bonded Proof of Stake mechanism featured in the Cosmos SDK, known as Tendermint Core, as its consensus engine. Validators in the CUDOS network stake a given amount of CUDOS in order to earn fees from validating transactions on the network in a secure and highly reliable way. In order to achieve this, the CUDOS Network also leverages the Cosmos SDK’s staking, slashing, and governance modules to incentivise a minimum of 95% uptime and to swiftly eliminate validators known to perform double-signs or other known forms of bad actor behaviours. Who are the major partners of CUDOS? CUDOS is partnered with major and recognised brands across both blockchain and enterprise computing verticals, including AMD, Ultra & Algorand. Strategic backers include Outlier Ventures (OV), Moonwhale, Moonrock, Brilliance Ventures, GBV, Spincrypto, Double Peak, Coinvision, and BMW Capital. How many CUDOS coins are there in circulation? There is a maximum supply of 10 billion CUDOS tokens released over a 10 year period (starting from the 11th January 2021). The total supply of 10 billion CUDOS is distributed via multiple allocations, with 34% Ecosystem & Community Development, 33.78% Reserve, 20% Team (2% released based per milestone achieved. 10 key pre-determined milestones), 5% Advisors and 7.22% to presale token holders. Use of funds will be as follows: 30% Research & Product Development, 10% Administration & Operations, 20% marketing, 10% CUDOS Validator Nodes (CVN), 13% User Acquisition, 10% Community Engagement and 7% Contingency. Where can you buy CUDOS? At the time of writing, the top exchanges for CUDOS trading are Ascendex, KuCoin, Gate.io, Uniswap, Bittrex Poloniex, CoinField, Liquid, ZT Global, and others.
MEXC je popredná burza kryptomien, ktorej dôveruje viac ako 10 miliónov používateľov po celom svete. Je známa ako burza s najširším výberom tokenov, najrýchlejšími zoznamami tokenov a najnižšími obchodnými poplatkami na trhu. Pridajte sa k MEXC teraz, aby ste zažili najvyššiu likviditu a najkonkurencieschopnejšie poplatky na trhu!
Ceny kryptomien sú vystavené vysokým trhovým rizikám a cenovej volatilite. Mali by ste investovať do projektov a produktov, ktoré poznáte a kde rozumiete súvisiacim rizikám. Pred uskutočnením akejkoľvek investície by ste mali dôkladne zvážiť svoje investičné skúsenosti, finančnú situáciu, investičné ciele a toleranciu rizika a poradiť sa s nezávislým finančným poradcom. Tento materiál by nemal slúžiť ako finančné poradenstvo. Minulá výkonnosť nie je spoľahlivým ukazovateľom budúcej výkonnosti. Hodnota vašej investície môže klesať aj stúpať a investovaná suma sa vám nemusí vrátiť. Za svoje investičné rozhodnutia nesiete výhradnú zodpovednosť. MEXC nezodpovedá za žiadne straty, ktoré vám môžu vzniknúť. Ďalšie informácie nájdete v našich podmienkach používania a upozornení na riziká. Upozorňujeme tiež, že údaje súvisiace s vyššie uvedenou kryptomenou tu prezentovanou (napríklad jej aktuálna cena) sú založené na zdrojoch tretích strán. Sú vám prezentované „tak ako sú“ a slúžia len na informačné účely, bez zastúpenia alebo záruky akéhokoľvek druhu. Odkazy poskytnuté na stránky tretích strán tiež nie sú pod kontrolou spoločnosti MEXC. MEXC nezodpovedá za spoľahlivosť a presnosť takýchto stránok tretích strán a ich obsahu.
|1 CUDOS do VND
₫131.563971
|1 CUDOS do AUD
A$0.00795305
|1 CUDOS do GBP
￡0.00384825
|1 CUDOS do EUR
€0.00456659
|1 CUDOS do USD
$0.005131
|1 CUDOS do MYR
RM0.02201199
|1 CUDOS do TRY
₺0.19933935
|1 CUDOS do JPY
¥0.74727884
|1 CUDOS do RUB
₽0.41535445
|1 CUDOS do INR
₹0.43905967
|1 CUDOS do IDR
Rp84.11474064
|1 CUDOS do KRW
₩7.1762166
|1 CUDOS do PHP
₱0.2863098
|1 CUDOS do EGP
￡E.0.2570631
|1 CUDOS do BRL
R$0.02904146
|1 CUDOS do CAD
C$0.00713209
|1 CUDOS do BDT
৳0.62310864
|1 CUDOS do NGN
₦8.22273536
|1 CUDOS do UAH
₴0.21288519
|1 CUDOS do VES
Bs0.482314
|1 CUDOS do PKR
Rs1.44411995
|1 CUDOS do KZT
₸2.61516808
|1 CUDOS do THB
฿0.17132409
|1 CUDOS do TWD
NT$0.15500751
|1 CUDOS do AED
د.إ0.01883077
|1 CUDOS do CHF
Fr0.00425873
|1 CUDOS do HKD
HK$0.04007311
|1 CUDOS do MAD
.د.م0.0477183
|1 CUDOS do MXN
$0.09990057