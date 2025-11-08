BurzaDEX+
Kúp kryptomenyTrhySpotFutures500XEarnPodujatia
Viac
Flip Fest
Aktuálna dnešná cena Centric Swap je 0USD. Trhová kapitalizácia CNS je 36,476USD. Sledujte aktualizácie cien CNS v USD v reálnom čase, živé grafy, trhovú kapitalizáciu, objem obchodov za 24 hodín a ďalšie informácie!Aktuálna dnešná cena Centric Swap je 0USD. Trhová kapitalizácia CNS je 36,476USD. Sledujte aktualizácie cien CNS v USD v reálnom čase, živé grafy, trhovú kapitalizáciu, objem obchodov za 24 hodín a ďalšie informácie!

Viac informácií o CNS

CNS informácie o cene

Čo je CNS

CNS oficiálna webová stránka

CNS tokenomika

CNS predpoveď cien

Zarábať

Airdrop+

Novinky

Blog

Zistiť

Centric Swap Logo

Centric Swap Cena (CNS)

Nezaradené

1 CNS na USD aktuálnu cenu:

--
----
+7.50%1D
mexc
Tieto údaje o tokenoch pochádzajú od tretích strán. MEXC pôsobí výlučne ako agregátor informácií. Preskúmajte ďalšie uvedené tokeny na trhu MEXC Spot!
USD
Centric Swap (CNS) Živý cenový graf
Posledná aktualizácia stránky: 2025-11-08 08:01:19 (UTC+8)

Dnešná cena Centric Swap

Aktuálna dnešná cena Centric Swap (CNS) je --, s 7.53% zmenou za posledných 24 hodín. Aktuálny CNS na USD konverzný kurz je -- za CNS.

Centric Swap sa v súčasnosti radí na #- podľa trhovej kapitalizácie pri $ 36,476, pričom počet coinov v obehu je 369.59B CNS. Počas posledných 24 hodín sa CNSobchodovalo v rozmedzí od $ 0 (low) do $ 0 (high), čo odráža aktivitu na trhu. Jeho historické maximum je na úrovni $ 0.01873632, zatiaľ čo historické minimum bolo $ 0.

V krátkodobom vývoji sa CNS zmenilo o -0.11% za poslednú hodinu a o +7.09% počas uplynulých 7 dní. Za posledný deň dosiahol celkový objem obchodovania --.

Centric Swap (CNS) informácie o trhu

$ 36.48K
$ 36.48K$ 36.48K

--
----

$ 36.48K
$ 36.48K$ 36.48K

369.59B
369.59B 369.59B

369,592,121,791.1336
369,592,121,791.1336 369,592,121,791.1336

Aktuálna trhová kapitalizácia Centric Swap je $ 36.48K, pričom 24-hodinový objem obchodovania je --. Počet coinov v obehu CNS je 369.59B, pričom celková zásoba je 369592121791.1336. Jeho max. cenová hodnota aktíva (FDV) je $ 36.48K.

História cien Centric Swap v USD

24-hodinový rozsah zmeny ceny:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24 hod Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24 hod High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.01873632
$ 0.01873632$ 0.01873632

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.11%

+7.53%

+7.09%

+7.09%

Centric Swap (CNS) história cien USD

Počas dnešného dňa sa zmena ceny z Centric Swap na USDpohybovala na $ 0.
V posledných 30 dňoch sa zmena ceny Centric Swap na USD pohybovala na $ 0.
V posledných 60 dňoch sa zmena ceny Centric Swap na USD pohybovala na $ 0.
V posledných 90 dňoch sa zmena ceny Centric Swap na USD pohybovala na $ 0.

ObdobieZmeniť (USD)Zmeniť (%)
Dnes$ 0+7.53%
30 dní$ 0-23.76%
60 dní$ 0-57.88%
90 dní$ 0--

Cenové predikcie pre Centric Swap

Cenová predikcia Centric Swap (CNS) pre rok 2030 (o 5 rokov)
V nadväznosti na vyššie uvedený modul cenovej predikcie je cieľová cena CNS v roku 2030 $ -- spolu s mierou rastu 0.00%.
Cenová predikcia Centric Swap (CNS) pre rok 2040 (o 15 rokov)

V roku 2040 by cena Centric Swap mohla potenciálne vzrásť o 0.00%. Mohla by dosiahnuť obchodnú cenu $ --.

MEXC nástroje
Na prognózy scenárov v reálnom čase a personalizovanejšiu analýzu môžu používatelia využiť nástroj MEXC na cenové predikcie a AI informácie o trhu.
Vyhlásenie: Tieto scenáre sú ilustračné a vzdelávacie; kryptomeny sú volatilné – pred rozhodnutím si urobte vlastný prieskum (DYOR).
Chcete vedieť, akú cenu dosiahne Centric Swap v rokoch 2025 – 2026? Navštívte našu stránku CNS cenových predikcií, kde nájdete predpovede cien na roky 2025 – 2026 kliknutím na Centric Swap Cenové predikcie.

Čo je Centric Swap (CNS)

What Is Centric Swap (CNS)?

Centric Swap (CNS) was first conceived in December 2017. CNS is a Binance Smart Chain-based token that serves as the Centric Network’s on- and off-ramp. Centric Network itself is a dual-cryptocurrency payment network. CNS can be traded freely on cryptocurrency exchanges and offers users access to Centric Rise (CNR) along with liquidity. A decentralized protocol governs the exchange between these tokens and self-regulates the supply to meet the changes in demand. The vision of Centric is to alleviate what they see as the largest obstacle to the mass adoption of cryptocurrencies, which is price volatility. The Centric Foundation was established to advance the adoption of Centric Rise (CNR) and Centric Swap (CNS). Centric has a dual-token model that rewards adoption and stabilizes over time due to its self-regulating supply. The idea behind the model is that, when a user purchases Centric Swap from a trusted cryptocurrency exchange, they can convert it to Centric Rise and benefit from its hourly growth. This leads to the fact that at every moment when the Centric Rise is worth slightly more than Centric Swap, the user can convert CNR back to CNS and reap the rewards. This dual token system creates the conditions for a synthetic stable currency and can regulate the supply of Centric Rise to drive the market price of Centric Swap towards $1.

What Makes Centric Swap Unique?

The two tokens that make up the Centric dual-token model include the Centric Rise (CNR) and the Centric Swap (CNS). CNR trades at a fixed price and has hourly growth, while CNS trades at the price set by the market. At any point in time, Centric Rise can be redeemed for Centric Swap and vice versa. Holding Centric Rise grants a user predetermined hourly earnings on their investment in Centric Swap, ensured by the fact that the value of Centric Rise is constantly increasing in relation to Centric Swap. CNR trades at a predetermined price that is enforced by the Centric protocol and increases every hour when the protocol self-balances. 1 CNS will always convert to CNR at a fixed exchange rate of $1 USD of CNR. In other words, Centric Rise (CNR) stores value, is a transactional currency, has a deflationary supply and an inflationary price and an hourly yield. Centric Swap (CNS) has liquidity, is traded on exchanges, has an elastic supply and a demand indicator. The Centric Protocol governs the token exchange, regulates the supply, is immutable, is censorship-resistant and is independently audited.

How Is the Centric Swap Network Secured?

The Centric Protocol is governed by the Centric Rise smart contract. CNR and CNS are based on the BSC blockchain’s BEP20 standard. Centric Wallet is available where users can store their Centric Rise and Centric Swap. It has features that were specifically designed for these tokens.

MEXC je popredná burza kryptomien, ktorej dôveruje viac ako 10 miliónov používateľov po celom svete. Je známa ako burza s najširším výberom tokenov, najrýchlejšími zoznamami tokenov a najnižšími obchodnými poplatkami na trhu. Pridajte sa k MEXC teraz, aby ste zažili najvyššiu likviditu a najkonkurencieschopnejšie poplatky na trhu!

Centric Swap (CNS) Zdroje

Oficiálna webová stránka

Ľudia sa tiež pýtajú: Ďalšie otázky o Centric Swap

Akú hodnotu bude mať 1 Centric Swap v roku 2030?
Ak by hodnota Centric Swap rástla ročnou mierou 5 %, mohla by do roku 2026 dosiahnuť približne $--, do roku 2030 $--, do roku 2035 $-- a do roku 2040 $--. Tieto údaje ilustrujú scenár neustáleho rastu, hoci skutočná budúca cena bude závisieť od prijatia na trhu, vývoja regulácie a makroekonomických podmienok. Podrobný rozpis potenciálnych cien a očakávanej návratnosti investícií do Centric Swap podľa jednotlivých rokov si môžete pozrieť v nasledujúcej tabuľke.
Posledná aktualizácia stránky: 2025-11-08 08:01:19 (UTC+8)

Centric Swap (CNS) dôležité aktualizácie v odvetví

Čas (UTC+8)TypInformácie
11-07 01:12:41Aktualizácie odvetvia
Crypto Fear Index Rises to 27, Market Shifts from "Extreme Fear" to "Fear"
11-06 14:15:13Aktualizácie odvetvia
BNB Chain Ecosystem Tokens Rebound Significantly, GIGGLE and Binance Life Lead in Market Cap
11-06 11:42:30Aktualizácie odvetvia
Crypto Market Warms Up as Bitcoin Breaks Through $104,000, U.S. Crypto Stocks Rise Across the Board
11-05 17:18:00Aktualizácie odvetvia
Ethereum rebounds breaking through $3,300, 24-hour decline narrows to 8.98%
11-05 10:42:00On-chain údaje
Over the past 24 hours, global liquidations exceeded $2 billion, with more than 470,000 traders liquidated
11-04 17:22:15Aktualizácie odvetvia
Crypto Fear and Greed Index Falls to 21, Market Enters "Extreme Fear"

Pozrite si viac informácií o Centric Swap

Ďalšie kryptomeny na preskúmanie

Top kryptomeny s trhovými údajmi dostupnými na MEXC

HOT

Aktuálne trendové kryptomeny, ktoré získavajú významnú pozornosť trhu

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
Solana

Solana

SOL
USDCoin

USDCoin

USDC
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
ChainOpera AI

ChainOpera AI

COAI

Novo pridané

Nedávno uvedené kryptomeny, ktoré sú dostupné na obchodovanie

BNBird

BNBird

BIRD

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

SPLD

SPLD

SPLD

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

CC

CC

CC

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Capybobo

Capybobo

PYBOBO

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

SN51

SN51

SN51

$22.19
$22.19$22.19

+121.90%

Top ziskové kryptomeny

Dnešné top krypto pumpy

Neuralinker

Neuralinker

NEURALINKER

$0.00007240
$0.00007240$0.00007240

+1,348.00%

Aria

Aria

ARIAIP

$0.1478
$0.1478$0.1478

+195.60%

ELIZAOS

ELIZAOS

ELIZAOS

$0.009803
$0.009803$0.009803

+145.07%

AEGIS

AEGIS

AEGIS

$0.000012113
$0.000012113$0.000012113

+101.88%

Flux

Flux

FLUX

$0.20240
$0.20240$0.20240

+85.12%

Zrieknutie sa zodpovednosti

Ceny kryptomien sú vystavené vysokým trhovým rizikám a cenovej volatilite. Mali by ste investovať do projektov a produktov, ktoré poznáte a kde rozumiete súvisiacim rizikám. Pred uskutočnením akejkoľvek investície by ste mali dôkladne zvážiť svoje investičné skúsenosti, finančnú situáciu, investičné ciele a toleranciu rizika a poradiť sa s nezávislým finančným poradcom. Tento materiál by nemal slúžiť ako finančné poradenstvo. Minulá výkonnosť nie je spoľahlivým ukazovateľom budúcej výkonnosti. Hodnota vašej investície môže klesať aj stúpať a investovaná suma sa vám nemusí vrátiť. Za svoje investičné rozhodnutia nesiete výhradnú zodpovednosť. MEXC nezodpovedá za žiadne straty, ktoré vám môžu vzniknúť. Ďalšie informácie nájdete v našich podmienkach používania a upozornení na riziká. Upozorňujeme tiež, že údaje súvisiace s vyššie uvedenou kryptomenou tu prezentovanou (napríklad jej aktuálna cena) sú založené na zdrojoch tretích strán. Sú vám prezentované „tak ako sú“ a slúžia len na informačné účely, bez zastúpenia alebo záruky akéhokoľvek druhu. Odkazy poskytnuté na stránky tretích strán tiež nie sú pod kontrolou spoločnosti MEXC. MEXC nezodpovedá za spoľahlivosť a presnosť takýchto stránok tretích strán a ich obsahu.