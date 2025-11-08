BurzaDEX+
Kúp kryptomenyTrhySpotFutures500XEarnPodujatia
Viac
Flip Fest
Aktuálna dnešná cena Based Zlurpee je 0USD. Trhová kapitalizácia ZLURPEE je 27,374USD. Sledujte aktualizácie cien ZLURPEE v USD v reálnom čase, živé grafy, trhovú kapitalizáciu, objem obchodov za 24 hodín a ďalšie informácie!Aktuálna dnešná cena Based Zlurpee je 0USD. Trhová kapitalizácia ZLURPEE je 27,374USD. Sledujte aktualizácie cien ZLURPEE v USD v reálnom čase, živé grafy, trhovú kapitalizáciu, objem obchodov za 24 hodín a ďalšie informácie!

Viac informácií o ZLURPEE

ZLURPEE informácie o cene

Čo je ZLURPEE

ZLURPEE oficiálna webová stránka

ZLURPEE tokenomika

ZLURPEE predpoveď cien

Zarábať

Airdrop+

Novinky

Blog

Zistiť

Based Zlurpee Logo

Based Zlurpee Cena (ZLURPEE)

Nezaradené

1 ZLURPEE na USD aktuálnu cenu:

--
----
-13.10%1D
mexc
Tieto údaje o tokenoch pochádzajú od tretích strán. MEXC pôsobí výlučne ako agregátor informácií. Preskúmajte ďalšie uvedené tokeny na trhu MEXC Spot!
USD
Based Zlurpee (ZLURPEE) Živý cenový graf
Posledná aktualizácia stránky: 2025-11-08 07:13:51 (UTC+8)

Dnešná cena Based Zlurpee

Aktuálna dnešná cena Based Zlurpee (ZLURPEE) je --, s 13.19% zmenou za posledných 24 hodín. Aktuálny ZLURPEE na USD konverzný kurz je -- za ZLURPEE.

Based Zlurpee sa v súčasnosti radí na #- podľa trhovej kapitalizácie pri $ 27,374, pričom počet coinov v obehu je 420.69B ZLURPEE. Počas posledných 24 hodín sa ZLURPEEobchodovalo v rozmedzí od $ 0 (low) do $ 0 (high), čo odráža aktivitu na trhu. Jeho historické maximum je na úrovni $ 0, zatiaľ čo historické minimum bolo $ 0.

V krátkodobom vývoji sa ZLURPEE zmenilo o -0.64% za poslednú hodinu a o -31.67% počas uplynulých 7 dní. Za posledný deň dosiahol celkový objem obchodovania --.

Based Zlurpee (ZLURPEE) informácie o trhu

$ 27.37K
$ 27.37K$ 27.37K

--
----

$ 27.37K
$ 27.37K$ 27.37K

420.69B
420.69B 420.69B

420,690,000,000.0
420,690,000,000.0 420,690,000,000.0

Aktuálna trhová kapitalizácia Based Zlurpee je $ 27.37K, pričom 24-hodinový objem obchodovania je --. Počet coinov v obehu ZLURPEE je 420.69B, pričom celková zásoba je 420690000000.0. Jeho max. cenová hodnota aktíva (FDV) je $ 27.37K.

História cien Based Zlurpee v USD

24-hodinový rozsah zmeny ceny:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24 hod Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24 hod High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.64%

-13.18%

-31.67%

-31.67%

Based Zlurpee (ZLURPEE) história cien USD

Počas dnešného dňa sa zmena ceny z Based Zlurpee na USDpohybovala na $ 0.
V posledných 30 dňoch sa zmena ceny Based Zlurpee na USD pohybovala na $ 0.
V posledných 60 dňoch sa zmena ceny Based Zlurpee na USD pohybovala na $ 0.
V posledných 90 dňoch sa zmena ceny Based Zlurpee na USD pohybovala na $ 0.

ObdobieZmeniť (USD)Zmeniť (%)
Dnes$ 0-13.18%
30 dní$ 0-86.48%
60 dní$ 0--
90 dní$ 0--

Cenové predikcie pre Based Zlurpee

Cenová predikcia Based Zlurpee (ZLURPEE) pre rok 2030 (o 5 rokov)
V nadväznosti na vyššie uvedený modul cenovej predikcie je cieľová cena ZLURPEE v roku 2030 $ -- spolu s mierou rastu 0.00%.
Cenová predikcia Based Zlurpee (ZLURPEE) pre rok 2040 (o 15 rokov)

V roku 2040 by cena Based Zlurpee mohla potenciálne vzrásť o 0.00%. Mohla by dosiahnuť obchodnú cenu $ --.

MEXC nástroje
Na prognózy scenárov v reálnom čase a personalizovanejšiu analýzu môžu používatelia využiť nástroj MEXC na cenové predikcie a AI informácie o trhu.
Vyhlásenie: Tieto scenáre sú ilustračné a vzdelávacie; kryptomeny sú volatilné – pred rozhodnutím si urobte vlastný prieskum (DYOR).
Chcete vedieť, akú cenu dosiahne Based Zlurpee v rokoch 2025 – 2026? Navštívte našu stránku ZLURPEE cenových predikcií, kde nájdete predpovede cien na roky 2025 – 2026 kliknutím na Based Zlurpee Cenové predikcie.

Čo je Based Zlurpee (ZLURPEE)

Zlurpee is a surreal, slushy-brained creature from the warped, colorful imagination of Matt Furie, the underground comic artist known for creating absurdist characters that blur the line between stoner comedy, psychedelic weirdness, and internet meme culture. True to Furie’s aesthetic, Zlurpee is both ridiculous and oddly profound — a sticky, brain-freezing being who embodies the essence of cool chaos. With his frozen swirl of a head and eternally chilled attitude, Zlurpee isn’t just some mascot slapped on merch — he’s the spiritual and cultural leader of a countercultural movement wrapped in neon and slush.

At the center of this movement is the Ripperz Crew, a gang of 11 outlandish skaters and surfers who live in a dimension where reality is optional and vibes are everything. These aren’t your average board-riding misfits. The Ripperz exist in a hyper-stylized, Furie-esque dreamworld where skating through time-loops, surfing through cosmic slush waves, and dropping into reality glitches is just another Tuesday. Their style is loud, unfiltered, and 100% based — meaning they do what they want, how they want, without bending to mainstream expectations. They’re anti-establishment, anti-boring, and completely immersed in a world of technicolor rebellion.

Among the crew are Andy and Birddog, two characters pulled directly from Boys Club, Furie’s cult-classic comic that birthed many iconic figures, including the now-notorious Pepe. Their inclusion connects Zlurpee’s reality-warping world to the larger Boys Club universe, anchoring this new generation of characters in the same irreverent legacy of absurdist counterculture.

But Zlurpee and his crew aren’t just fictional skaters — they’re also part of a crypto-native storytelling experiment. Through the icy veins of this universe flows $ZLRP, a token or cryptocurrency that represents more than digital currency — it's the lifeblood of the Ripperz ethos. Whether used in collectibles, community access, gamified content, or decentralized storytelling, $ZLRP symbolizes the intersection of digital ownership, community-driven culture, and next-level art. Zlurpee is, in essence, the avatar of this movement — the chill-faced prophet of a new kind of blockchain mythology.

At its core, the Zlurpee project is about merging art, culture, and crypto in a way that doesn’t take itself too seriously, yet holds serious creative power. It’s a world where meme logic meets visionary storytelling, where every character has a life beyond the screen, and where decentralization isn’t just about finance — it’s about freedom of expression. Matt Furie’s world has always walked the line between innocent weirdness and cultural critique, and Zlurpee continues that tradition — this time, with a frosty middle finger to the mainstream and a skateboard aimed at the metaverse.

MEXC je popredná burza kryptomien, ktorej dôveruje viac ako 10 miliónov používateľov po celom svete. Je známa ako burza s najširším výberom tokenov, najrýchlejšími zoznamami tokenov a najnižšími obchodnými poplatkami na trhu. Pridajte sa k MEXC teraz, aby ste zažili najvyššiu likviditu a najkonkurencieschopnejšie poplatky na trhu!

Based Zlurpee (ZLURPEE) Zdroje

Oficiálna webová stránka

Ľudia sa tiež pýtajú: Ďalšie otázky o Based Zlurpee

Akú hodnotu bude mať 1 Based Zlurpee v roku 2030?
Ak by hodnota Based Zlurpee rástla ročnou mierou 5 %, mohla by do roku 2026 dosiahnuť približne $--, do roku 2030 $--, do roku 2035 $-- a do roku 2040 $--. Tieto údaje ilustrujú scenár neustáleho rastu, hoci skutočná budúca cena bude závisieť od prijatia na trhu, vývoja regulácie a makroekonomických podmienok. Podrobný rozpis potenciálnych cien a očakávanej návratnosti investícií do Based Zlurpee podľa jednotlivých rokov si môžete pozrieť v nasledujúcej tabuľke.
Posledná aktualizácia stránky: 2025-11-08 07:13:51 (UTC+8)

Based Zlurpee (ZLURPEE) dôležité aktualizácie v odvetví

Čas (UTC+8)TypInformácie
11-07 01:12:41Aktualizácie odvetvia
Crypto Fear Index Rises to 27, Market Shifts from "Extreme Fear" to "Fear"
11-06 14:15:13Aktualizácie odvetvia
BNB Chain Ecosystem Tokens Rebound Significantly, GIGGLE and Binance Life Lead in Market Cap
11-06 11:42:30Aktualizácie odvetvia
Crypto Market Warms Up as Bitcoin Breaks Through $104,000, U.S. Crypto Stocks Rise Across the Board
11-05 17:18:00Aktualizácie odvetvia
Ethereum rebounds breaking through $3,300, 24-hour decline narrows to 8.98%
11-05 10:42:00On-chain údaje
Over the past 24 hours, global liquidations exceeded $2 billion, with more than 470,000 traders liquidated
11-04 17:22:15Aktualizácie odvetvia
Crypto Fear and Greed Index Falls to 21, Market Enters "Extreme Fear"

Pozrite si viac informácií o Based Zlurpee

Ďalšie kryptomeny na preskúmanie

Top kryptomeny s trhovými údajmi dostupnými na MEXC

HOT

Aktuálne trendové kryptomeny, ktoré získavajú významnú pozornosť trhu

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
Solana

Solana

SOL
USDCoin

USDCoin

USDC
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
ChainOpera AI

ChainOpera AI

COAI

Novo pridané

Nedávno uvedené kryptomeny, ktoré sú dostupné na obchodovanie

BNBird

BNBird

BIRD

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

SPLD

SPLD

SPLD

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

CC

CC

CC

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Capybobo

Capybobo

PYBOBO

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

SN51

SN51

SN51

$22.43
$22.43$22.43

+124.30%

Top ziskové kryptomeny

Dnešné top krypto pumpy

Neuralinker

Neuralinker

NEURALINKER

$0.00008303
$0.00008303$0.00008303

+1,560.60%

Aria

Aria

ARIAIP

$0.1468
$0.1468$0.1468

+193.60%

ELIZAOS

ELIZAOS

ELIZAOS

$0.010292
$0.010292$0.010292

+157.30%

AEGIS

AEGIS

AEGIS

$0.000011500
$0.000011500$0.000011500

+91.66%

Flux

Flux

FLUX

$0.20673
$0.20673$0.20673

+89.08%

Zrieknutie sa zodpovednosti

Ceny kryptomien sú vystavené vysokým trhovým rizikám a cenovej volatilite. Mali by ste investovať do projektov a produktov, ktoré poznáte a kde rozumiete súvisiacim rizikám. Pred uskutočnením akejkoľvek investície by ste mali dôkladne zvážiť svoje investičné skúsenosti, finančnú situáciu, investičné ciele a toleranciu rizika a poradiť sa s nezávislým finančným poradcom. Tento materiál by nemal slúžiť ako finančné poradenstvo. Minulá výkonnosť nie je spoľahlivým ukazovateľom budúcej výkonnosti. Hodnota vašej investície môže klesať aj stúpať a investovaná suma sa vám nemusí vrátiť. Za svoje investičné rozhodnutia nesiete výhradnú zodpovednosť. MEXC nezodpovedá za žiadne straty, ktoré vám môžu vzniknúť. Ďalšie informácie nájdete v našich podmienkach používania a upozornení na riziká. Upozorňujeme tiež, že údaje súvisiace s vyššie uvedenou kryptomenou tu prezentovanou (napríklad jej aktuálna cena) sú založené na zdrojoch tretích strán. Sú vám prezentované „tak ako sú“ a slúžia len na informačné účely, bez zastúpenia alebo záruky akéhokoľvek druhu. Odkazy poskytnuté na stránky tretích strán tiež nie sú pod kontrolou spoločnosti MEXC. MEXC nezodpovedá za spoľahlivosť a presnosť takýchto stránok tretích strán a ich obsahu.