Art de Finance Cena (ADF)
Živá cena Art de Finance (ADF) dnes je 0 USD. Má aktuálnu trhovú kapitalizáciu $ 0.00 USD. ADF do USD cena sa aktualizuje v reálnom čase.
Kľúčová Art de Finance výkonnosť trhu:
- 24-hodinové obchodovanie objemu je $ 4.47 USD
- Art de Finance Zmena ceny v priebehu dňa je --
- Má počet coinov v obehu 0.00 USD
Získajte aktualizácie cien v reálnom čase ADF do USD ceny na MEXC. Buďte informovaní o najnovších údajoch a analýze trhu. Je nevyhnutné na prijímanie inteligentných rozhodnutí o obchodovaní na rýchlo sa meniacom trhu s kryptomenami. MEXC je vaša preferovaná platforma pre presné ADF informácie o cenách.
Počas dnešného dňa sa zmena ceny z Art de Finance na USDpohybovala na $ 0.
V posledných 30 dňoch sa zmena ceny Art de Finance na USD pohybovala na $ 0.
V posledných 60 dňoch sa zmena ceny Art de Finance na USD pohybovala na $ 0.
V posledných 90 dňoch sa zmena ceny Art de Finance na USD pohybovala na $ 0.
|Obdobie
|Zmeniť (USD)
|Zmeniť (%)
|Dnes
|$ 0
|--
|30 dní
|$ 0
|-85.37%
|60 dní
|$ 0
|-86.42%
|90 dní
|$ 0
|--
Objavte najnovšiu analýzu cien Art de Finance: 24 hod Low & High, ATH a denné zmeny:
--
--
+62.51%
Ponorte sa do štatistík trhu: trhová kapitalizácia, 24h objem a zásoba:
[What is the project about?] Art de Finance is a Web 3.0 Art Platform for Digital Arts/NFT & Physical Arts. Art de Finance Provides NFT Marketplace, Blockchain Social Platform, NFT Proof of Authenticity, Art Storage for Physical Arts & Art Financing Service. [What makes your project unique?] ADF is not only an NFT marketplace but also establishing a web3.0 social curation project, physical art promotion & storage service. Each service has its characteristics to support artists and the NFT marketplace and contribute to liquidity. ADF Platform Contains 4 Specialized Platforms which Interconnected with Each Other. 1)ADF 'Main Platform' Provides DeFi-NFTFi, DAO & Governance. 2)Artiside is ADF’s Social Curation Platform. Artists can mint works through the platform, communicate with fans and form fandoms through the service. Artiside supports ‘Seeding’, a unique staking system that can connect emerging artists with the community. The potential value of the artist’s artwork and support it through expressing interest. Artists can reach a high number of Red Labels and gain more exposure as top artists, and they can distribute profits from the artwork sales to the community to actively utilize this feature. Artists can reach a high number of Red Labels and gain more exposure as top artists, and they can distribute profits from the artwork sales to the community to actively utilize this feature. 3) The Flux is ADF’s Marketplace. The Flux is a space for trading arts that have been properly registered, Users can sell or purchase the NFTs and the ownerships of underlying physical and digital arts. Owners can decide to list the items to sell at either a fixed price or at an auctioned price. In the auction system, the owner can set the duration for the auction and others cannot change. Starting price for the auction is 80 percent of the fixed price, which cannot change. Minimum bidding must be at least 5 percent greater than the previous price. On an occasion where the listed item is also being used as NFTFi, the relevant information should be provided to the potential buyers in an easily browsable manner. If default occurs and a subsequent liquidation process is initiated by the lending system, the control of sales is automatically transferred to the liquidation system. 4) Liview is ADF’s Live Streaming Service. Artists can build a Fandom & Communicate with fans in Artiside Community. Physical Galleries can Promote Emerging Artists through Liview Service. Fans can decide the details of Live Streaming content through DAO Governance. [History of your project.] Art de Finance AG was founded on 02 / 03 / 2022 in Zug, Switzerland. On 27-29 / 10 / 2022, Art de Finance participated in Blockchain Week Busan 2022, as an official NFT marketplace developer. Additionally, Art de Finance signed a partnership with the Art Hub Consortium Project at Incheon International Airport on 01 / 12 / 2022. on 25/04/2023, Art de Finance Released NFT Proof of Authenticity for Physical Arts. [What’s next for your project?] ADF Team is preparing for a live streaming platform for art fairs & exhibitions, art financing, NFTFi, Lending protocol based on art, and IRL art events. [What can your token be used for?] -Registration Fee -Seeding -Red Label -Platform Governance Voting -Live Streaming Voting -De-Fi Staking Reward -Limited Edition Events -Exclusive offline Exhibitions -Fee Discount -NFT Whitelisting
MEXC je popredná burza kryptomien, ktorej dôveruje viac ako 10 miliónov používateľov po celom svete. Je známa ako burza s najširším výberom tokenov, najrýchlejšími zoznamami tokenov a najnižšími obchodnými poplatkami na trhu. Pridajte sa k MEXC teraz, aby ste zažili najvyššiu likviditu a najkonkurencieschopnejšie poplatky na trhu!
Pochopenie tokenomiky Art de Finance (ADF) môže poskytnúť hlbší pohľad na jej dlhodobú hodnotu a rastový potenciál. Tokenomika odhaľuje základnú štruktúru ekonomiky projektu – od spôsobu rozdelenia tokenov až po spôsob riadenia ich ponuky. Získajte informácie o rozsiahlej tokenomike ADF tokenu!
Ceny kryptomien sú vystavené vysokým trhovým rizikám a cenovej volatilite. Mali by ste investovať do projektov a produktov, ktoré poznáte a kde rozumiete súvisiacim rizikám. Pred uskutočnením akejkoľvek investície by ste mali dôkladne zvážiť svoje investičné skúsenosti, finančnú situáciu, investičné ciele a toleranciu rizika a poradiť sa s nezávislým finančným poradcom. Tento materiál by nemal slúžiť ako finančné poradenstvo. Minulá výkonnosť nie je spoľahlivým ukazovateľom budúcej výkonnosti. Hodnota vašej investície môže klesať aj stúpať a investovaná suma sa vám nemusí vrátiť. Za svoje investičné rozhodnutia nesiete výhradnú zodpovednosť. MEXC nezodpovedá za žiadne straty, ktoré vám môžu vzniknúť. Ďalšie informácie nájdete v našich podmienkach používania a upozornení na riziká. Upozorňujeme tiež, že údaje súvisiace s vyššie uvedenou kryptomenou tu prezentovanou (napríklad jej aktuálna cena) sú založené na zdrojoch tretích strán. Sú vám prezentované „tak ako sú“ a slúžia len na informačné účely, bez zastúpenia alebo záruky akéhokoľvek druhu. Odkazy poskytnuté na stránky tretích strán tiež nie sú pod kontrolou spoločnosti MEXC. MEXC nezodpovedá za spoľahlivosť a presnosť takýchto stránok tretích strán a ich obsahu.
|1 ADF do VND
₫--
|1 ADF do AUD
A$--
|1 ADF do GBP
￡--
|1 ADF do EUR
€--
|1 ADF do USD
$--
|1 ADF do MYR
RM--
|1 ADF do TRY
₺--
|1 ADF do JPY
¥--
|1 ADF do RUB
₽--
|1 ADF do INR
₹--
|1 ADF do IDR
Rp--
|1 ADF do KRW
₩--
|1 ADF do PHP
₱--
|1 ADF do EGP
￡E.--
|1 ADF do BRL
R$--
|1 ADF do CAD
C$--
|1 ADF do BDT
৳--
|1 ADF do NGN
₦--
|1 ADF do UAH
₴--
|1 ADF do VES
Bs--
|1 ADF do PKR
Rs--
|1 ADF do KZT
₸--
|1 ADF do THB
฿--
|1 ADF do TWD
NT$--
|1 ADF do AED
د.إ--
|1 ADF do CHF
Fr--
|1 ADF do HKD
HK$--
|1 ADF do MAD
.د.م--
|1 ADF do MXN
$--