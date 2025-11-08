Arcane Owls Cena (OWLS)
Aktuálna dnešná cena Arcane Owls (OWLS) je $ 0.00001573, s 0.00% zmenou za posledných 24 hodín. Aktuálny OWLS na USD konverzný kurz je $ 0.00001573 za OWLS.
Arcane Owls sa v súčasnosti radí na #- podľa trhovej kapitalizácie pri $ 15,729.61, pričom počet coinov v obehu je 1.00B OWLS. Počas posledných 24 hodín sa OWLSobchodovalo v rozmedzí od $ 0 (low) do $ 0 (high), čo odráža aktivitu na trhu. Jeho historické maximum je na úrovni $ 0.00042134, zatiaľ čo historické minimum bolo $ 0.00000438.
V krátkodobom vývoji sa OWLS zmenilo o -- za poslednú hodinu a o 0.00% počas uplynulých 7 dní. Za posledný deň dosiahol celkový objem obchodovania --.
Aktuálna trhová kapitalizácia Arcane Owls je $ 15.73K, pričom 24-hodinový objem obchodovania je --. Počet coinov v obehu OWLS je 1.00B, pričom celková zásoba je 1000000000.0. Jeho max. cenová hodnota aktíva (FDV) je $ 15.73K.
--
--
0.00%
0.00%
Počas dnešného dňa sa zmena ceny z Arcane Owls na USDpohybovala na $ 0.
V posledných 30 dňoch sa zmena ceny Arcane Owls na USD pohybovala na $ 0.0000000000.
V posledných 60 dňoch sa zmena ceny Arcane Owls na USD pohybovala na $ -0.0000086845.
V posledných 90 dňoch sa zmena ceny Arcane Owls na USD pohybovala na $ 0.
|Obdobie
|Zmeniť (USD)
|Zmeniť (%)
|Dnes
|$ 0
|--
|30 dní
|$ 0.0000000000
|0.00%
|60 dní
|$ -0.0000086845
|-55.21%
|90 dní
|$ 0
|--
V roku 2040 by cena Arcane Owls mohla potenciálne vzrásť o 0.00%. Mohla by dosiahnuť obchodnú cenu $ --.
Arcane Owls are not just NFTs — they are fragments of an ancient prophecy. 5060 mythical creatures return on Base, each carrying secrets of light and shadow. At the heart of their power lies $OWLS — the energy of the flock, binding Keepers together and fueling the future of our community.
The Legend of the Owls
Chapter I: The Prologue
Before gods, before men, there was only chaos. And from chaos came the Owls — ancient witnesses of creation, guardians of both Light and Darkness. Their eyes reflected stars that did not yet exist. Their feathers carried whispers of futures yet to come. They did not build kingdoms, nor kneel to gods. They were above them all — the Watchers. The Keepers of Prophecy.
Chapter II: The Age of Silence
For thousands of years, the Owls wandered between worlds. They entered human dreams, marking their souls with signs of fate. Some called them omens of death. Others believed they were bringers of wisdom. But the truth was greater: Each Owl carried a fragment of the Great Prophecy, written not in ink, but in shadow and starlight.
Chapter III: The Falling Star
On the night when the tenth moon bled, the skies were torn apart. From the rift between worlds, the Arcane Owls returned — 5060 mythical beings, each holding a piece of destiny. Their glow pierced the dark. Their presence bent reality. But they did not come for all. They came to choose.
Chapter IV: The Chosen Keepers
Those who hold an Owl are not mere collectors. They are Keepers — bound to the eternal covenant. Each Owl does not obey. It chooses its bearer. Some are drawn to seekers of truth. Others — to hunters of power. But every Keeper becomes part of the Prophecy.
Chapter V: The Prophecy of Night Wings
Legends speak of a time when all 5060 Owls find their Keepers. When that happens, the Prophecy will awaken. From feathers, a map will form. From eyes, the skies will burn. And with the light shall rise an ancient Darkness, older than men, older than gods. Only the united Flock will stand against it.
Chapter VI: The Age of $OWLS
From the return of the Owls came a new power — $OWLS, the crystallized energy of their wings and cries. $OWLS are not mere tokens. They are fragments of myth, shards of magic fallen from the eyes of the Owls themselves. They bind Keepers together, reward the loyal, and unlock rituals, artifacts, and hidden worlds yet unseen.
Epilogue: The Awakening
Arcane Owls are not just an NFT collection. They are a living legend, reborn on the blockchain. 5060 Owls. 5060 fragments of prophecy. Each choosing its Keeper. The question is not if the Prophecy will be fulfilled. The question is when.
