BurzaDEX+
Kúp kryptomenyTrhySpotFutures500XEarnPodujatia
Viac
Flip Fest
Aktuálna dnešná cena Arcane Owls je 0.00001573USD. Trhová kapitalizácia OWLS je 15,729.61USD. Sledujte aktualizácie cien OWLS v USD v reálnom čase, živé grafy, trhovú kapitalizáciu, objem obchodov za 24 hodín a ďalšie informácie!Aktuálna dnešná cena Arcane Owls je 0.00001573USD. Trhová kapitalizácia OWLS je 15,729.61USD. Sledujte aktualizácie cien OWLS v USD v reálnom čase, živé grafy, trhovú kapitalizáciu, objem obchodov za 24 hodín a ďalšie informácie!

Viac informácií o OWLS

OWLS informácie o cene

Čo je OWLS

OWLS oficiálna webová stránka

OWLS tokenomika

OWLS predpoveď cien

Zarábať

Airdrop+

Novinky

Blog

Zistiť

Arcane Owls Logo

Arcane Owls Cena (OWLS)

Nezaradené

1 OWLS na USD aktuálnu cenu:

--
----
0.00%1D
mexc
Tieto údaje o tokenoch pochádzajú od tretích strán. MEXC pôsobí výlučne ako agregátor informácií. Preskúmajte ďalšie uvedené tokeny na trhu MEXC Spot!
USD
Arcane Owls (OWLS) Živý cenový graf
Posledná aktualizácia stránky: 2025-11-08 07:56:46 (UTC+8)

Dnešná cena Arcane Owls

Aktuálna dnešná cena Arcane Owls (OWLS) je $ 0.00001573, s 0.00% zmenou za posledných 24 hodín. Aktuálny OWLS na USD konverzný kurz je $ 0.00001573 za OWLS.

Arcane Owls sa v súčasnosti radí na #- podľa trhovej kapitalizácie pri $ 15,729.61, pričom počet coinov v obehu je 1.00B OWLS. Počas posledných 24 hodín sa OWLSobchodovalo v rozmedzí od $ 0 (low) do $ 0 (high), čo odráža aktivitu na trhu. Jeho historické maximum je na úrovni $ 0.00042134, zatiaľ čo historické minimum bolo $ 0.00000438.

V krátkodobom vývoji sa OWLS zmenilo o -- za poslednú hodinu a o 0.00% počas uplynulých 7 dní. Za posledný deň dosiahol celkový objem obchodovania --.

Arcane Owls (OWLS) informácie o trhu

$ 15.73K
$ 15.73K$ 15.73K

--
----

$ 15.73K
$ 15.73K$ 15.73K

1.00B
1.00B 1.00B

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

Aktuálna trhová kapitalizácia Arcane Owls je $ 15.73K, pričom 24-hodinový objem obchodovania je --. Počet coinov v obehu OWLS je 1.00B, pričom celková zásoba je 1000000000.0. Jeho max. cenová hodnota aktíva (FDV) je $ 15.73K.

História cien Arcane Owls v USD

24-hodinový rozsah zmeny ceny:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24 hod Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24 hod High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.00042134
$ 0.00042134$ 0.00042134

$ 0.00000438
$ 0.00000438$ 0.00000438

--

--

0.00%

0.00%

Arcane Owls (OWLS) história cien USD

Počas dnešného dňa sa zmena ceny z Arcane Owls na USDpohybovala na $ 0.
V posledných 30 dňoch sa zmena ceny Arcane Owls na USD pohybovala na $ 0.0000000000.
V posledných 60 dňoch sa zmena ceny Arcane Owls na USD pohybovala na $ -0.0000086845.
V posledných 90 dňoch sa zmena ceny Arcane Owls na USD pohybovala na $ 0.

ObdobieZmeniť (USD)Zmeniť (%)
Dnes$ 0--
30 dní$ 0.00000000000.00%
60 dní$ -0.0000086845-55.21%
90 dní$ 0--

Cenové predikcie pre Arcane Owls

Cenová predikcia Arcane Owls (OWLS) pre rok 2030 (o 5 rokov)
V nadväznosti na vyššie uvedený modul cenovej predikcie je cieľová cena OWLS v roku 2030 $ -- spolu s mierou rastu 0.00%.
Cenová predikcia Arcane Owls (OWLS) pre rok 2040 (o 15 rokov)

V roku 2040 by cena Arcane Owls mohla potenciálne vzrásť o 0.00%. Mohla by dosiahnuť obchodnú cenu $ --.

MEXC nástroje
Na prognózy scenárov v reálnom čase a personalizovanejšiu analýzu môžu používatelia využiť nástroj MEXC na cenové predikcie a AI informácie o trhu.
Vyhlásenie: Tieto scenáre sú ilustračné a vzdelávacie; kryptomeny sú volatilné – pred rozhodnutím si urobte vlastný prieskum (DYOR).
Chcete vedieť, akú cenu dosiahne Arcane Owls v rokoch 2025 – 2026? Navštívte našu stránku OWLS cenových predikcií, kde nájdete predpovede cien na roky 2025 – 2026 kliknutím na Arcane Owls Cenové predikcie.

Čo je Arcane Owls (OWLS)

Arcane Owls are not just NFTs — they are fragments of an ancient prophecy. 5060 mythical creatures return on Base, each carrying secrets of light and shadow. At the heart of their power lies $OWLS — the energy of the flock, binding Keepers together and fueling the future of our community.

The Legend of the Owls

Chapter I: The Prologue

Before gods, before men, there was only chaos. And from chaos came the Owls — ancient witnesses of creation, guardians of both Light and Darkness. Their eyes reflected stars that did not yet exist. Their feathers carried whispers of futures yet to come. They did not build kingdoms, nor kneel to gods. They were above them all — the Watchers. The Keepers of Prophecy.

Chapter II: The Age of Silence

For thousands of years, the Owls wandered between worlds. They entered human dreams, marking their souls with signs of fate. Some called them omens of death. Others believed they were bringers of wisdom. But the truth was greater: Each Owl carried a fragment of the Great Prophecy, written not in ink, but in shadow and starlight.

Chapter III: The Falling Star

On the night when the tenth moon bled, the skies were torn apart. From the rift between worlds, the Arcane Owls returned — 5060 mythical beings, each holding a piece of destiny. Their glow pierced the dark. Their presence bent reality. But they did not come for all. They came to choose.

Chapter IV: The Chosen Keepers

Those who hold an Owl are not mere collectors. They are Keepers — bound to the eternal covenant. Each Owl does not obey. It chooses its bearer. Some are drawn to seekers of truth. Others — to hunters of power. But every Keeper becomes part of the Prophecy.

Chapter V: The Prophecy of Night Wings

Legends speak of a time when all 5060 Owls find their Keepers. When that happens, the Prophecy will awaken. From feathers, a map will form. From eyes, the skies will burn. And with the light shall rise an ancient Darkness, older than men, older than gods. Only the united Flock will stand against it.

Chapter VI: The Age of $OWLS

From the return of the Owls came a new power — $OWLS, the crystallized energy of their wings and cries. $OWLS are not mere tokens. They are fragments of myth, shards of magic fallen from the eyes of the Owls themselves. They bind Keepers together, reward the loyal, and unlock rituals, artifacts, and hidden worlds yet unseen.

Epilogue: The Awakening

Arcane Owls are not just an NFT collection. They are a living legend, reborn on the blockchain. 5060 Owls. 5060 fragments of prophecy. Each choosing its Keeper. The question is not if the Prophecy will be fulfilled. The question is when.

MEXC je popredná burza kryptomien, ktorej dôveruje viac ako 10 miliónov používateľov po celom svete. Je známa ako burza s najširším výberom tokenov, najrýchlejšími zoznamami tokenov a najnižšími obchodnými poplatkami na trhu. Pridajte sa k MEXC teraz, aby ste zažili najvyššiu likviditu a najkonkurencieschopnejšie poplatky na trhu!

Arcane Owls (OWLS) Zdroje

Oficiálna webová stránka

Ľudia sa tiež pýtajú: Ďalšie otázky o Arcane Owls

Akú hodnotu bude mať 1 Arcane Owls v roku 2030?
Ak by hodnota Arcane Owls rástla ročnou mierou 5 %, mohla by do roku 2026 dosiahnuť približne $--, do roku 2030 $--, do roku 2035 $-- a do roku 2040 $--. Tieto údaje ilustrujú scenár neustáleho rastu, hoci skutočná budúca cena bude závisieť od prijatia na trhu, vývoja regulácie a makroekonomických podmienok. Podrobný rozpis potenciálnych cien a očakávanej návratnosti investícií do Arcane Owls podľa jednotlivých rokov si môžete pozrieť v nasledujúcej tabuľke.
Posledná aktualizácia stránky: 2025-11-08 07:56:46 (UTC+8)

Arcane Owls (OWLS) dôležité aktualizácie v odvetví

Čas (UTC+8)TypInformácie
11-07 01:12:41Aktualizácie odvetvia
Crypto Fear Index Rises to 27, Market Shifts from "Extreme Fear" to "Fear"
11-06 14:15:13Aktualizácie odvetvia
BNB Chain Ecosystem Tokens Rebound Significantly, GIGGLE and Binance Life Lead in Market Cap
11-06 11:42:30Aktualizácie odvetvia
Crypto Market Warms Up as Bitcoin Breaks Through $104,000, U.S. Crypto Stocks Rise Across the Board
11-05 17:18:00Aktualizácie odvetvia
Ethereum rebounds breaking through $3,300, 24-hour decline narrows to 8.98%
11-05 10:42:00On-chain údaje
Over the past 24 hours, global liquidations exceeded $2 billion, with more than 470,000 traders liquidated
11-04 17:22:15Aktualizácie odvetvia
Crypto Fear and Greed Index Falls to 21, Market Enters "Extreme Fear"

Pozrite si viac informácií o Arcane Owls

Ďalšie kryptomeny na preskúmanie

Top kryptomeny s trhovými údajmi dostupnými na MEXC

HOT

Aktuálne trendové kryptomeny, ktoré získavajú významnú pozornosť trhu

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
Solana

Solana

SOL
USDCoin

USDCoin

USDC
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
ChainOpera AI

ChainOpera AI

COAI

Novo pridané

Nedávno uvedené kryptomeny, ktoré sú dostupné na obchodovanie

BNBird

BNBird

BIRD

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

SPLD

SPLD

SPLD

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

CC

CC

CC

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Capybobo

Capybobo

PYBOBO

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

SN51

SN51

SN51

$22.27
$22.27$22.27

+122.70%

Top ziskové kryptomeny

Dnešné top krypto pumpy

Neuralinker

Neuralinker

NEURALINKER

$0.00007553
$0.00007553$0.00007553

+1,410.60%

Aria

Aria

ARIAIP

$0.1478
$0.1478$0.1478

+195.60%

ELIZAOS

ELIZAOS

ELIZAOS

$0.010080
$0.010080$0.010080

+152.00%

AEGIS

AEGIS

AEGIS

$0.000012949
$0.000012949$0.000012949

+115.81%

Flux

Flux

FLUX

$0.20293
$0.20293$0.20293

+85.61%

Zrieknutie sa zodpovednosti

Ceny kryptomien sú vystavené vysokým trhovým rizikám a cenovej volatilite. Mali by ste investovať do projektov a produktov, ktoré poznáte a kde rozumiete súvisiacim rizikám. Pred uskutočnením akejkoľvek investície by ste mali dôkladne zvážiť svoje investičné skúsenosti, finančnú situáciu, investičné ciele a toleranciu rizika a poradiť sa s nezávislým finančným poradcom. Tento materiál by nemal slúžiť ako finančné poradenstvo. Minulá výkonnosť nie je spoľahlivým ukazovateľom budúcej výkonnosti. Hodnota vašej investície môže klesať aj stúpať a investovaná suma sa vám nemusí vrátiť. Za svoje investičné rozhodnutia nesiete výhradnú zodpovednosť. MEXC nezodpovedá za žiadne straty, ktoré vám môžu vzniknúť. Ďalšie informácie nájdete v našich podmienkach používania a upozornení na riziká. Upozorňujeme tiež, že údaje súvisiace s vyššie uvedenou kryptomenou tu prezentovanou (napríklad jej aktuálna cena) sú založené na zdrojoch tretích strán. Sú vám prezentované „tak ako sú“ a slúžia len na informačné účely, bez zastúpenia alebo záruky akéhokoľvek druhu. Odkazy poskytnuté na stránky tretích strán tiež nie sú pod kontrolou spoločnosti MEXC. MEXC nezodpovedá za spoľahlivosť a presnosť takýchto stránok tretích strán a ich obsahu.