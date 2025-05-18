Akash Network Cena (AKT)
Živá cena Akash Network (AKT) dnes je 1.52 USD. Má aktuálnu trhovú kapitalizáciu $ 376.04M USD. AKT do USD cena sa aktualizuje v reálnom čase.
Kľúčová Akash Network výkonnosť trhu:
- 24-hodinové obchodovanie objemu je -- USD
- Akash Network Zmena ceny v priebehu dňa je -4.28%
- Má počet coinov v obehu 247.44M USD
Získajte aktualizácie cien v reálnom čase AKT do USD ceny na MEXC. Buďte informovaní o najnovších údajoch a analýze trhu. Je nevyhnutné na prijímanie inteligentných rozhodnutí o obchodovaní na rýchlo sa meniacom trhu s kryptomenami. MEXC je vaša preferovaná platforma pre presné AKT informácie o cenách.
Počas dnešného dňa sa zmena ceny z Akash Network na USDpohybovala na $ -0.067838368041909.
V posledných 30 dňoch sa zmena ceny Akash Network na USD pohybovala na $ +0.7025415680.
V posledných 60 dňoch sa zmena ceny Akash Network na USD pohybovala na $ +0.3365009440.
V posledných 90 dňoch sa zmena ceny Akash Network na USD pohybovala na $ -0.375956182578117.
|Obdobie
|Zmeniť (USD)
|Zmeniť (%)
|Dnes
|$ -0.067838368041909
|-4.28%
|30 dní
|$ +0.7025415680
|+46.22%
|60 dní
|$ +0.3365009440
|+22.14%
|90 dní
|$ -0.375956182578117
|-19.82%
Objavte najnovšiu analýzu cien Akash Network: 24 hod Low & High, ATH a denné zmeny:
+0.46%
-4.28%
-17.22%
Ponorte sa do štatistík trhu: trhová kapitalizácia, 24h objem a zásoba:
What is Akash Network? Akash Network is spearheading a paradigm shift in cloud computing, disrupting conventional cloud services, and pioneering a revolution in access to essential cloud resources. Leveraging the power of blockchain technology, Akash Network has developed an open-source, decentralized, marketplace for cloud computing, offering an unprecedented level of speed, efficiency, and affordability. This innovation is set to transform the way users perceive and utilize cloud services. What are the key features of Akash Network? Decentralized Cloud Computing: Akash Network, built on a blockchain-based framework, eliminates dependence on centralized cloud providers, offering superior security, transparency for users' data and transactions, and enhanced scalability. Permissionless Marketplace: By offering an open marketplace, Akash Network allows anyone with computational resources to become a cloud provider. Users can lease out their unused computing capacities, fostering competition and driving down prices. Flexible and Secure: With Akash, developers can effortlessly deploy applications and workloads. Moreover, the platform offers high security by using the native AKT token to ensure the integrity and authenticity of transactions on the network. Staking and Incentive Mechanism: Holders of the AKT token can participate in the network by staking their tokens. This not only helps secure the network but also earns them rewards. Interoperable Ecosystem: Akash Network is designed to be blockchain agnostic and is built on the Cosmos SDK, allowing for easy integration with other blockchain networks and fostering cross-chain collaborations. Eco-friendly: Compared to traditional cloud services, Akash Network is more energy-efficient. The network's consensus mechanism is based on Proof-of-Stake, which is considered to be more environmentally friendly than Proof-of-Work used by many other blockchain networks. How does GPU Marketplace benefit AI Hosting? One of the unique offerings of Akash Network is its GPU (Graphics Processing Unit) marketplace, which proves to be a game-changer for AI hosting. Leveraging its decentralized cloud, Akash Network provides a platform where individuals and businesses can rent out their idle GPU resources to those in need, particularly AI developers and researchers. Here’s why this is a groundbreaking feature: Cost-Effectiveness: Traditional cloud services are expensive, especially when renting GPUs for AI processing. Akash Network's open marketplace fosters competition, driving down the costs of GPU rentals and making it more affordable for AI researchers and developers. Scalability and Performance: With access to a decentralized pool of GPU resources, AI developers can easily scale their operations and computational power without the constraints of traditional cloud infrastructure. This translates to faster training and deployment of AI models. Security and Privacy: AI applications require processing sensitive data. Akash Network’s blockchain-based framework ensures that data is handled securely and transparently without the vulnerabilities of centralized systems. Democratizing AI: By lowering the barriers to entry in terms of cost and accessibility to GPU resources, Akash Network empowers a wider range of individuals and organizations, even at the early stage, to participate in AI development and hosting, contributing to innovation and technological advancement. Eco-Friendly Resource Utilization: By efficiently utilizing idle GPU resources through its marketplace, Akash Network dramatically minimizes environmental impact, in stark contrast to the significant ecological footprint associated with constructing and maintaining dedicated data centers. Akash Network's maximized resource efficiency enables it to play a pivotal role in promoting innovation, sustainability, and reducing carbon footprints. Global Accessibility: Akash Network’s global marketplace ensures that AI developers and researchers worldwide have equal access to GPU resources, irrespective of their geographical location. By providing an efficient, secure, and cost-effective alternative for AI hosting through its GPU marketplace, Akash Network is not only revolutionizing cloud computing but also making a substantial impact on the rapidly growing field of artificial intelligence. What is AKT Token? AKT is the native cryptocurrency token of Akash Network. It is integral for securing the network, executing transactions and contracts, and incentivizing community participation through staking and rewards. As the ecosystem grows, AKT is anticipated to play an increasingly vital role in enabling and securing decentralized cloud services. The AKT 2.0 proposal introduces Take Rate and Provider Incentives to kick-start growth. Join the discussion for updates. What are the prospects for Akash? Akash Network is at the forefront of a paradigm shift in cloud computing. With its decentralized nature, coupled with a growing demand for secure, open, and affordable cloud solutions, Akash Network is well-positioned to become a pivotal player in the cloud computing industry. The ongoing developments and partnerships are expected to contribute significantly to its adoption and utility in the near future. Join Akash Network to be part of this groundbreaking venture in reshaping the cloud computing landscape! Please note: This is not financial advice. It’s always recommended to conduct your own research before making any investments.
|1 AKT do VND
₫38,974.32
|1 AKT do AUD
A$2.356
|1 AKT do GBP
￡1.14
|1 AKT do EUR
€1.3528
|1 AKT do USD
$1.52
|1 AKT do MYR
RM6.5208
|1 AKT do TRY
₺59.052
|1 AKT do JPY
¥221.3728
|1 AKT do RUB
₽123.044
|1 AKT do INR
₹130.0664
|1 AKT do IDR
Rp24,918.0288
|1 AKT do KRW
₩2,125.872
|1 AKT do PHP
₱84.816
|1 AKT do EGP
￡E.76.152
|1 AKT do BRL
R$8.6032
|1 AKT do CAD
C$2.1128
|1 AKT do BDT
৳184.5888
|1 AKT do NGN
₦2,435.8912
|1 AKT do UAH
₴63.0648
|1 AKT do VES
Bs142.88
|1 AKT do PKR
Rs427.804
|1 AKT do KZT
₸774.7136
|1 AKT do THB
฿50.6464
|1 AKT do TWD
NT$45.9192
|1 AKT do AED
د.إ5.5784
|1 AKT do CHF
Fr1.2616
|1 AKT do HKD
HK$11.8712
|1 AKT do MAD
.د.م14.136
|1 AKT do MXN
$29.5944