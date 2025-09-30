Supra (SUPRA) tokenomika
Supra (SUPRA) tokenomika a analýza cien
Preskúmajte kľúčové tokenomické a cenové údaje pre Supra (SUPRA) vrátane trhovej kapitalizácie, podrobností o dodávkach, FDV a histórie cien. Pochopte aktuálnu hodnotu tokenu a jeho pozíciu na trhu behom sekundy.
Supra (SUPRA) informácie
Supra is a MultiVM Layer 1 starting with MoveVM. Clocking in 500,000 TPS throughput on 300 globally distributed nodes with sub-second consensus latency, Supra is building the world's first vertically integrated, all-in-one blockchain. With native oracle price feeds, onchain randomness, cross-chain communication, and automation, as well as EVM and SolanaVM support coming soon; Supra provides developers everything they need on a unified platform to build Super dApps.
Podrobná štruktúra tokenu Supra (SUPRA)
Ponorte sa hlbšie do spôsobu vydávania, prideľovania a odomykania SUPRA tokenov. V tejto časti sú zdôraznené kľúčové aspekty ekonomickej štruktúry tokenu: užitočnosť, stimuly a nadobúdanie práv.
Issuance Mechanism
Supra Token ($SUPRA) was distributed through a combination of airdrop campaigns and a public token sale. The "Countdown to Blast Off" airdrop campaign was notable for verifying over 500,000 unique KYC-verified users, setting a record for Layer 1 blockchain launches. This ensured that all participants were unique human users, effectively preventing bot and sybil attacks. The airdrop and public sale participants are integrated into the Supra Layer-1 blockchain ecosystem.
Allocation Mechanism
While a detailed allocation table for $SUPRA was not available in the structured datasets, the available information highlights the following:
- A significant portion of tokens was allocated to airdrop participants (over 500,000 KYC-verified users).
- Another portion was distributed to participants in the October 2023 Public Token Sale.
- The project also launched a $100 million ecosystem fund to attract developers, suggesting further allocations for ecosystem growth and incentives.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
$SUPRA is the native token of the Supra blockchain, a high-performance, vertically integrated Layer-1 with features such as Multi-VM support, oracles, VRF, bridges, and automation, powered by the Moonshot consensus mechanism. The token is used to:
- Incentivize network participation and security.
- Power decentralized applications (dApps) and developer activities, especially through the "Super dApp Showdown" and ecosystem fund.
- Reward users and developers for contributing to the network and ecosystem.
Locking Mechanism
Specific details on the locking mechanism (such as vesting schedules, lock-up periods for team, investors, or ecosystem funds) were not available in the structured datasets or public reports as of the latest data. However, the use of KYC and structured airdrop/public sale processes suggests an emphasis on fair and gradual distribution.
Unlocking Time
No detailed unlocking schedule or table was available for $SUPRA in the structured datasets. However, the airdrop and public sale distributions have already begun, and further unlocks may be tied to ecosystem milestones or developer incentives, as is common in Layer-1 blockchain projects.
Summary Table (where data is available)
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Airdrop (500,000+ KYC users), Public Token Sale
|Allocation
|Airdrop participants, Public Sale, Ecosystem Fund (developer incentives)
|Usage/Incentive
|Network security, dApp development, user/developer rewards
|Locking
|Not explicitly disclosed; likely structured for fair distribution
|Unlocking
|Airdrop and sale distributions ongoing; further unlocks may be milestone-based
Additional Context and Implications
- Decentralization and Security: The large-scale KYC-verified airdrop and public sale aim to ensure a broad, decentralized user base and reduce the risk of concentration or manipulation.
- Ecosystem Growth: The $100 million ecosystem fund and developer incentives are designed to bootstrap dApp development and attract talent, which is critical for Layer-1 adoption.
- Transparency: While the project has taken steps to ensure fair distribution, the lack of a fully public, detailed vesting/unlock schedule may be a limitation for some stakeholders seeking maximum transparency.
- Future Developments: As the Supra blockchain matures, more detailed disclosures on vesting, lock-ups, and ongoing unlocks may be published, especially as ecosystem incentives are distributed.
Note: The above synthesis is based on the most recent and relevant available data. For the latest and most granular details, stakeholders should monitor official Supra Token communications and documentation.
Supra (SUPRA) tokenomika: Vysvetlenie kľúčových metrík a prípady použitia
Pochopenie tokenomiky Supra (SUPRA) je nevyhnutné na analýzu jeho dlhodobej hodnoty, udržateľnosti a potenciálu.
Kľúčové ukazovatele a spôsob ich výpočtu:
Celková ponuka:
Maximálny počet SUPRA tokenov, ktoré boli alebo budú vytvorené.
Počet coinov v obehu:
Počet tokenov, ktoré sú v súčasnosti dostupné na trhu a vo verejných rukách.
Max. počet coinov:
Pevný limit celkového počtu SUPRA tokenov.
FDV (plne zriedené ocenenie):
Vypočíta sa ako aktuálna cena × maximálna ponuka, čím sa získa prognóza celkovej trhovej hodnoty, ak sú všetky tokeny v obehu.
Miera inflácie:
Odráža, ako rýchlo sa zavádzajú nové tokeny, čo ovplyvňuje ich vzácnosť a dlhodobý pohyb cien.
Prečo sú tieto ukazovatele dôležité pre obchodníkov?
Vyšší počet coinov v obehu = vyššia likvidita.
Obmedzený max. počet coinov + nízka inflácia = potenciál dlhodobého rastu cien.
Transparentné rozdelenie tokenov = väčšia dôvera v projekt a nižšie riziko centralizovanej kontroly.
Vysoké FDV s nízkou aktuálnou trhovou kapitalizáciou = možné signály nadhodnotenia.
Teraz, keď ste pochopili SUPRA tokenomiku, preskúmajte cenu SUPRA tokenu naživo!
